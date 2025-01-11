'I Compare To The Great Sachin': Greg Chappell Showers Heavy Praise On England Batter, Compares Him To Sachin Tendulkar

Former Australian cricketer and captain Greg Chappell recently showered heavy praise on English batter Harry Brook. Chappell praised Harry Brook's style of play and his simplicity. He further compared Brook's performances to those of Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. Harry Brook has made a name for himself as one of the newest faces in world cricket. Brook has made several defining knocks in all formats for England and will have a significant part to play in the Ashes.

Greg Chappell Compares Harry Brook To Sachin Tendulkar

In a column for the Sydney Herald, Greg Chappell praised Harry Brook and called him central to the changing England side.

“Harry Brook, a batting sensation whose performances and approach I compare to the great Sachin Tendulkar. Remarkably, Brook’s early career stats suggest he might even have outpaced the Indian maestro in terms of impact at the same stage.

“At just 25, Brook has rapidly become one of the most talked-about cricketers in the world. He boasts a simple but devastatingly effective batting method. Much like Tendulkar in his early years, Brook doesn’t move excessively in the crease before the ball is delivered," stated Greg Chappell in his column.

Chappell Pulls Statistics To Draw Comparisons Between Tendulkar And Brook

As he further stated in his column, Greg Chappell drew up statistics as he further made comparisons between Harry Brook and Sachin Tendulkar.

“Comparing their first 15 Tests reveals an eye-opening narrative. Tendulkar scored 837 runs at an average of just under 40, with a couple of centuries. Brook, in contrast, had made 1378 runs at an average of nearly 60, with five hundreds. To be fair, Sachin was still a teenager while Brook is in his mid-20s. Brook’s ability to combine aggression with consistency makes him a nightmare for bowlers because, much like Tendulkar, he’s incredibly hard to contain. For England, he’s not just a bright prospect; he’s a player around whom their future could be built.

“His (Brook’s) stability and minimalistic technique allow him to read the angles of the bowler and adjust his strokes with precision. The result? An extraordinary ability to score from most deliveries, whether they’re pitched full, short, or on an awkward length.