'Don't Know What Wrong He Did': Ex-Cricketer Critiques India's Squad Composition For CT 2025, Highlights Areas Of Concern

Team India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 drew a lot of attention after a key player for the Indian team was unexpectedly left out. Yuzvendra Chahal, a leg-spin bowler, failed to make the cut in the Men in Blue squad. Given his outstanding performance, the selectors' decision to overlook him sparked outrage. Harbhajan Singh has spoken out about the exclusion of the spin-bowling cricketer and the potential impact of the selectors' decision.

Former Cricketer Highlights The Issues With India Selector's Choices

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes the selectors for the Indian cricket team made a huge mistake while finalizing the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The ex-cricketer flagged questioned the lack of Yuzvendra Chahal from the provisional squad, as he believes that they could have gone for a leg spin bowler in the combination. He also called out the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson from the squad.

“Sanju isn't there. Yuzvendra Chahal isn't there, too. You've picked four spinners, two of them are left-armers. You could've included a leg-spinner for variation, too. Chahal is a superb bowler. I don't know what wrong he did that he doesn't fit this team,” Harbhajan Singh said while speaking to Switch.

India's Yuzvendra Chahal bowls during a practice session ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup opener against Ireland, in New York | Image: ANI Photo

Harbhajan Singh Ponders Upon Yashasvi Jaiswal's Position

Harbhajan Singh went on to question the position of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad. The opener has been named in the squad, but he doesn't feel that he could become the opening batter because of the presence of Shubman Gill in the squad. He added that the young batter could not bat at the number three or four spots as Virat Kohli & Shreyas Iyer could take up those spots in the Playing XI. It puts Jaiswal's position into question.