'Hopefully The Air Is A Bit Clearer': Harry Brook Cites Smog As Big Issue For ENG's Poor Outing Against India's Spin

Team India reigned supreme over England in the T20I series opener which took place at Eden Gardens. The English batter could not withstand Varun Chakravarthy's spell as the enigmatic spinner had a huge role in shaping India's win. While Harry Brook admitted that it is tough to face the mystery spinner, the England vice-captain also flagged out a major issue which he believes cost them the match.

Harry Brook Blames The ‘Smog’ In Kolkata

England's T20I vice-captain Harry Brook admitted that the smog conditions in Kolkata made it difficult for them to figure out the spinner's bowling. He believes that the air in Chennai would be clearer than what they had at the Eden Gardens to see the white ball. Brook added that he is coming up with his own strategy to combat spin.

“Chakaravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier.

England's Harry Brook attends a press conference prior to their practice session ahead of their second Twenty20 cricket match against India, in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

“Facing spin in T20 cricket is probably the hardest thing in the game, especially because I always get out trying to absolutely smack it. Maybe I’ve got to rein in a little bit, but we’ll see. I think I do have a method. It’s just trying to do it consistently and more often. I come in in the middle order, so the first few balls I face are usually off-spin. If I get out early, it’s usually against a spinner, so maybe my stats aren’t as good against spin, but there’s always going to be criticism in some parts,” Harry Brook said.

India's Bowling Attack Reigned Supreme Over Visitors

In Team India's decisive victory over England in the opening fixture of the five-math T20I series, Varun Chakravarthy successfully scalped out Liam Livingstone, skipper Jos Buttler and Harry Brook during his 3-33 spell. The spin combination worked well for them, as Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi did well for the team. Even all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each in the series opener match.

Team India and England will lock horns on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.