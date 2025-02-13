'He Is Fine Everyone': Alyssa Healy Brushed Aside Rumours After Husband Mitchell Starc Opts Out Of Champions Trophy

Australia speedster Mitchell Starc will not be a part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The 35-year-old opted out of the ICC event citing personal reasons and in his absence, Spencer Johnson is expected to play a much bigger role for the Aussies.

Mitchell Starc To Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Starc's consistency across the three formats speaks volumes as he has collected two ODI World Cup medals, one T20 World Cup medal and another World Test Championship title. Chair of men’s selectors George Bailey insisted they respect Starc's privacy and his absence will present the opportunity for another bowler to make his mark in the tournament.

'We understand and respect Mitch’s decision.

'Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.

'His well documented ability to play through pain and adversity, as well as forgoing opportunities in other parts of his career to put his country first should be applauded.

'His loss is of course a blow for the Champions Trophy campaign but does provide an opportunity to someone else to make a mark on the tournament.”

Alyssa Healy Opens up On Mitchell Starc's Absence In Champions Trophy

His absence floated a number of theories but his wife Alyssa Healy has now responded to all the rumours. Addressing his husband's absence, the Australian women's cricketer insisted Starc doesn't have any injury issues and is doing absolutely fan. On the Willow Talk podcast, she said, 'Don’t look at me. I don’t know. I haven’t asked him yet.

‘He went to Sri Lanka as well and did that leg of the tour. So yeah, he is fine everyone.

'I am fine. Hadds (Brad Haddin) suggested maybe I was pregnant but I can guarantee that I’m not. Yeah we’re fine… Move on.’