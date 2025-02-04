Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:38 IST, February 4th 2025

'He Is Getting Older': Es-CSK Star Fires Huge 'Jasprit Bumrah' Warning To India Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah's injury has been a major concern for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. Despite his inclusion in the squad, he remains a major doubt.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah in action | Image: Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah has continued to lead the Indian bowling in all major ICC tournaments in the last few years. He played a central role in India's triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and is also poised to be an important part of the 'Men In Blue' in the upcoming Champions Trophy .
Bumrah didn't bowl a single over in the second innings in Sydney, and India had to concede a six-wicket victory against Australia who also went on to wrap up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1. The ace Indian fast bowler reportedly suffered a back spasm and is facing a race against time to be fit in time for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Robin Uthappa Opened Up On Jasprit Bumrah's Injury

As per reports, the 31-year-old reached Bengaluru on Sunday and is all set to undergo scans at the National Cricket Academy to further evaluate the extent of his injury.
Robin Uthappa recently opened up on Bumrah's injury as the former CSK batter reiterated the fact that the fast bowler needs to be managed well in a bid to get himself fit and fresh for the long run. On his YouTube channel, Uthappa said, 'Arshdeep Singh has continuously led from the front in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Bumrah is not there, he’ll come back in the right tournaments at the right time. We have to use him conservatively, especially in white-ball cricket.'
He went on to add, 'He’s like a diamond for us. We have to handle him with care in Indian cricket because he is getting older and injuries are there because of his action. We have to look after a player like him. If his workload is managed well then his career will get elongated.'

India All Set To Start Champions Trophy Campaign On February 20

Bumrah has been picked in India's 15-member Champions Trophy squad, and it remains to be seen whether a change is needed as teams can make additions and omissions to their squad until February 12. India will open their Champions Trophy Campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 followed by the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai.
 

Updated 14:44 IST, February 4th 2025

Champions Trophy T20 World Cup Jasprit Bumrah Pakistan Bangladesh

Recommended

Rajnath Blasts Rahul for 'Misquoting' Army Chief's Comments on China
India News
Maha Kumbh: King of Bhutan, CM Yogi Take Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Maha Kumbh: King of Bhutan, CM Yogi Take Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
India News
India Allocates Record ₹6.81 Lakh Cr for Defence in FY 2025-26
Defence News
After WHO, Donald Trump Set to Withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council
World News
Varun Joins Team India ODI Squad at Nagpur With Eye on CT 25 - REPORT
SportFit
Gambhir Gives Hard-Hitting Reaction To Rumours Of Rift In Dressing Room
SportFit
We Are Three-member Body, Not Run by One Person: EC Hits Back at AAP
Election News
LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result: Check Winner Now
Utility News
Delhi HC Issues Notice to CM Atishi on BJP Leader's Plea
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: