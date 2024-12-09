'He's a bit like Virat': Australia Pacer Defends Mohammed Siraj's Flared-Up Actions In Adelaide Test

Tempers were flaring at the Adelaide Test after soon-to-be IPL teammates, Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head, were embroiled in a heated exchange. The animated send-off was one of the hottest moments which even irked the audience and blew up the media. While both cricketers settled the scenario and seemed to be on good terms, the moment caused mayhem all over as a lot of chatter emerged over it. An Australian cricketer, who has been teammates with both Siraj and Head, has opened up about the scenario.

Australia Quick Opens Up On Mohammed Siraj's Tempers Flaring At Adelaide Test

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood recently spoke about Mohammed Siraj's temper flaring up during the Adelaide Test. He claimed that the Indian pacer is an upright individual who stimulates the audience and is as enthusiastic about the game as Team India superstar Virat Kohli.

"He's just a good character and it's good to see sometimes. I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He's probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree. He's another one who's a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. He has bowled serious spells in the IPL in the last few years," Hazlewood said.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of Scott Boland during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Team India Will Have A Point To Prove At The Gabba In Brisbane Test

Australia tied the Border Gavaskar Trophy series 1-1 after losing by 295 runs in the first match, and India lost by 10 wickets in the pink ball Test. The third game between the two teams will now take place in Brisbane, beginning on December 14. Australia will try to resume their winning ways at the Gabba. While the side has lost their last two games there, they have historically performed well. Pacer Shamar Joseph tore through Australia to lead the West Indies to an 8-run victory in their most recent day-night match at the Gabba.

Team India's struggles in the Pink Ball Test were evidently clear as they failed to take up any momentum in the game. The Brisbane Test will also be a critical one for Rohit Sharma as he has lost the past four test matches he has been a part of as the skipper. It is yet to be seen what happens at The Gabba.

