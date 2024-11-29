Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'I Was Really Disappointed...': Allan Border Makes Bold Statement on Virat Kohli's Heroics In Perth

Published 11:08 IST, November 29th 2024

'I Was Really Disappointed...': Allan Border Makes Bold Statement on Virat Kohli's Heroics In Perth

Former Australian captain, Allan Border made a huge statement regarding India's Virat Kohli, who shook Australian bowlers at the Perth Test of the BGT.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defeated Australia by 295 runs at Optus Stadium. Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 161 and Virat Kohli 's unbroken 100, India responded sharply after being knocked out for 150 and declared their second innings at 487 for 6. Australia battled in response, falling to 238 all out, and Jasprit Bumrah led the assault with 3 for 42, claiming Player of the Match honours. India's biggest run victory in Australia was this historic test.

Allan Border made a huge statement about Virat Kohli

Former Australia captain Allan Border has expressed his disappointment over the team’s inability to contain Virat Kohli during the first Test in Perth and feels that can potentially cost the hosts the five-match series.

Kohli, who had not scored a Test century in 18 months, roared back to form with an unbeaten 100 in the second innings as India secured a thumping 295-run victory over the hosts.

"I was really disappointed in the way we let Kohli roll on to a hundred without much resistance," Border told SEN radio on Friday morning.

"We don't want this guy full of confidence for the rest of the series." 

Border also questioned the tactics of skipper Pat Cummins, suggesting they allowed Kohli to regain his rhythm after his struggles against New Zealand in the recent home series. Kohli’s century marked his seventh ton on Australian soil.

Former opener Matthew Hayden also took aim at Cummins, criticising the field placements after Kohli's arrival in the middle.

"They missed a few tricks with Virat Kohli in the early part of his innings. Nathan Lyon had mid-on back, one on the off-side catching and a mid-wicket. I felt like it was so easy for him to get off strike," Hayden had told Channel 7 after India's win.

"You can't cut a sucker an even break when a bloke is under pressure as he was. The field we actually finished with - two slips, no point, a man straight - it offered up the outside edge of his bat as well. He found it a little more frustrating. When he got the bit between the teeth, it was too late.

Hayden also pointed to tactical lapses during India’s earlier partnership, noting the delayed use of short-ball strategies.

"Jaiswal looked vulnerable against it. Maybe tiny things with Pat Cummins, the ability to think through these decisions. They were shell-shocked from the average batting performance (in the first innings) and as we see now, again, bombs are going," he said.

(PTI)

Updated 16:02 IST, November 29th 2024

Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.