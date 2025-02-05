Published 22:38 IST, February 5th 2025
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Full List Of Squads And Players Taking Part In ICC Tournament
Here is a full list of squads and players that will be taking part in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner as the tournament makes a return after more than seven years. The latest edition of the ICC Champions Trophy is all set to take place in Pakistan with India's matches to take place in Dubai. Ahead of the massive ICC, tournament, all of the participating nations have announced their squads for the tournament. Eight nations will be taking part in the ICC Champions Trophy and here is a compiled list of all of their squads for the tournament.
Full List Of Squads For The ICC Champions Trophy
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha (VC), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Ryan Rickleton (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Tony De Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj (VC), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik.
Afghanistan Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
England: Jos Buttler (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (VC), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.
Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head (VC), Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
(These squads can be changed until the deadline of 12th February 2025)
