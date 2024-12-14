ICC CT 25 Official Schedule Announcement Likely Today - REPORT

Multiple reports suggest that the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement will happen today. The Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi has apparently agreed to the hybrid model, which means India will play it's matches in Dubai. Also, PCB has agreed to BCCI's demand that India will continue to play it's matches in Dubai in case they reach the final. We are a little over two months away from the Champions Trophy and the ICC is already behind time. Once the official announcement of the schedule happens today, there would at least be some certainty over the marquee event then. As per sources, an official meeting is due to be convened today with newly-appointed chairman Jay Shah. The ICC boss will attend the meeting virtually from Brisbane.

The tournament will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, both the BCCI and the PCB have also agreed that Pakistan need not to travel to India during the T20 World Cup 2026 as their league game are reportedly expected to take place in Colombo. While no compensation has been handed to the PCB, they will get to host a women's ICC tournament after 2027.

‘Expected that ICC will make an official announcement’

"There's a virtual meeting tomorrow which ICC chairman Jay Shah will join from Brisbane. It is expected that ICC will make an official announcement after that," an ICC official told PTI.

PCB GET ZERO COMPENSATION

As of now, no compensation will be given to the PCB for accepting hybrid model.