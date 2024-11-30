Published 10:02 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Highlights: PCB and BCCI Face Off On Hybrid Model
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting Live Updates: Stay tuned for live updates from the ICC's discussions on hosting the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.
ICC Champions Trophy Update: The ICC has successfully concluded its crucial meeting regarding the hosting of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025. During this session, executive members from various cricketing boards gathered virtually to finalize key details about the tournament. An announcement is expected imminently, providing clarity on the hosts and the overall framework of the Champions Trophy 2025. Stay tuned for live updates as the final decisions are revealed.
18:40 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: PCB's 2nd Condition to ICC
"The current situation is that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that it will only accept hosting the Champions Trophy on a hybrid model if the board agrees that in future all ICC events will be on same system with Pakistan not going to India to play matches," a PCB source said to PTI.
18:39 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: PCB Puts Conditions In Front Of ICC For Hybrid Model Acceptance
According to a senior PCB source who spoke to PTI, the Board is also requesting a larger portion of the yearly revenue cycle in exchange for accepting the model that would see India play its fair number of matches, including the match against Pakistan in Dubai, because of security concerns. In February or March, the Champions Trophy will take place.
18:38 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: PCB Reportedly Ready To Accept Hybrid Model
The PCB, which had previously threatened to boycott the competition if its hosting rights were not fully granted and India's demand for a neutral venue was not met, is caving in with the proposal.
16:55 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Mohsin Naqvi Meets Emirates Board Head Usmani
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: As per a new development, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai amid deliberations on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy
15:51 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Another Meeting On Cards?
ICC Champions Trophy Final Verdict Live Updates: Yet another meeting could be on the cards and might take place withing the next 24-48 hours
14:58 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Radio Silence Over Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: A decision on the Champions Trophy is expected today but there is no specific time assigned for it.
13:39 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Rashid Latif's BIG Update On Champions Trophy Meeting
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has taken to Twitter and has said that both the PCB and BCCI need more time to think on the Champions Trophy and the meeting might not happen today.
13:31 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Afridi Extends Support To PCB
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Shahid Afridi has backed the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision of not accepting the ‘Hybrid Model’ as proposed by the BCCI.
13:07 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Delusional PCB To Pay The Price?
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Various other reports also suggest that if the PCB disagrees to the ‘Hybrid Model’, the ICC might consider moving the tournament out of Pakistan
12:44 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: ICC Suffers Due To The PCB
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has to announce the schedule of the Champions Trophy on November 11, 2024, but it has been delayed due to the ongoing tug-of-war between the PCB and the BCCI. The stakeholders of the Champions Trophy along with the ICC have incurred financial losses
12:42 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Rajiv Shukla's Clear Message To PCB
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: While speaking on the entire Champions Trophy controversy, Rajiv Shukla has said that the BCCI will follow the Indian government's stand on the Champions Trophy. ‘Discussions are ongoing with the Pakistan Board...ICC making its efforts. Our position is very clear that we will do whatever the Govt will tell us’, said Shukla
12:08 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Final Decision On Champions Trophy Might Be Delayed
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: As per a new report no date was announced for the next session when the meeting was adjourned on November 29. The reconvening of the meeting may take longer than expected, potentially extending into the next week. Jay also assumes his role as ICC chair tomorrow, December 1, 2024
11:50 IST, November 30th 2024
10:45 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Major Development Expected Today
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: After the meeting was postponed to November 30, a decision for the announcement of schedule is expected today
10:06 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Jay Shah To Assume Charge As ICC Chair Soon
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: Jay Shah will assume his role as the ICC Chairperson on December 1, 2024
10:01 IST, November 30th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy LIVE Updates: MEA's stance on India's participation in CT 25
"BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and it is therefore unlikely that the team will be going there," an MEA spokesperson said in a routine briefing when the country's Champions Trophy participation was mentioned.
