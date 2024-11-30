ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announcement Highlights: PCB and BCCI Face Off On Hybrid Model

ICC Champions Trophy Meeting Live Updates | Image: ICC Champions Trophy Meeting Live Updates

ICC Champions Trophy Update: The ICC has successfully concluded its crucial meeting regarding the hosting of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy 2025. During this session, executive members from various cricketing boards gathered virtually to finalize key details about the tournament. An announcement is expected imminently, providing clarity on the hosts and the overall framework of the Champions Trophy 2025. Stay tuned for live updates as the final decisions are revealed.