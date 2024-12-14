'ICC Has Given PCB Lollipop' - Ex-Pakistan Cricketer on Champions Trophy Standoff

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has mocked the PCB over agreeing to the Champions Trophy 'hybrid' model. Reports claim that the PCB has agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model and that means India would be playing their matches in Dubai, including the semi-final and the final - in case they qualify. While this is not final, there are reports that claim that the BCCI has also agreed to the counter ‘fusion’ model which states that Pakistan too would be playing in another country if India is hosting the tournament. But India has not agreed to allowing Pakistan to play their knockout matches in another country if India is hosting the tournament. It is believed a discussion on this will take place later. Reports also claim that PCB has not been given any incentives for accepting the ‘hybrid’ model. Now, former Pakistan cricketer Ali has mocked the PCB claiming that ICC gave them lollipops.

‘Everybody got to know that it is going to be a hybrid model’

"Everybody got to know that it is going to be a hybrid model, which was also agreed upon by PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, but with the condition that the same model will be in force for the 2026 ICC event ( T20 World Cup ) in India," Basit said in his video.

'Everybody will feel ‘wow!’

"Now it is being said that in 2027 or 2028 a women's World Cup hosting rights will be given to Pakistan...Everybody will feel 'wow! Not one but two ICC events in Pakistan!' But it's being done so that in 2026 Pakistan team goes to India, and the Indian women's team will then come to Pakistan. The broadcaster won't suffer any losses," said Basit.