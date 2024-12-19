Published 15:12 IST, December 19th 2024
ICC Likely To Accept PCB's Peculiar Demand as Compensation For CT 2025 Hybrid Model: REPORT
Looks like the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 would be played in a 'hybrid' model, but now, the PCB has come up with a peculiar demand.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Looks like the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 would be played in a 'hybrid' model, but now, the PCB has come up with a peculiar demand. As per a report on ESPNCricinfo, the PCB has not accepted financial help from ICC for accepting the hybrid model for the pride of their nation, but want a tri-series including India instead. The ICC has said that it does not object to the idea. India, Pakistan and another Asian Full Member nation (or an Associate Asian nation being included to make it a quadrangular) and the PCB would now look to prepare a blueprint for this. What has been agreed by the PCB and the BCCI to end the CT 25 deadlock is that India and Pakistan would play their matches in another country if the event is hosted by one of the boards.
Meanwhile, Naqvi was part of the meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) in Islamabad recently.
WHAT WAS DISCUSSED AT THE MEET?
In fact, the Board of Governors were briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him. But, was his stance actually firm? If it was firm, he would not have accepted the ‘hybrid’ model in the first place.
The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work.
Updated 16:04 IST, December 19th 2024