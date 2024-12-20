ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour Celebrates Passion For Cricket In Bangladesh

New Delhi, December 20, 2024: The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World celebrated the passion of Bangladeshi cricket fans with a remarkable four-day tour in the country also known as “Land of Rivers”. The coveted silverware reached Bangladesh on December 10 following previous stops in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In Bangladesh, it visited iconic landmarks in Dhaka, including the Shaheed Minar and Hatirjheel, capturing the essence of the city’s vibrant spirit.

The trophy display in the historic town of Cox’s Bazar saw cricket fans engaging in beach cricket, a playlist podium, and other fun games. Fans also created unforgettable memories with VR cricket and fun emcee-led engagements at the Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

On the final day, the trophy visited the iconic Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, giving the local media an opportunity to capture its grandeur.