  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • ICC Turns The Heat On PCB As New Date Fixed For Final Call On Champions Trophy 2025 Hybrid Model

Published 21:19 IST, December 13th 2024

ICC Turns The Heat On PCB As New Date Fixed For Final Call On Champions Trophy 2025 Hybrid Model

During the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, India will not be able to play the marquee clash against Pakistan at home and instead travel to Colombo for the high-voltage clash.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jay Shah and Mohsin Naqvi | Image: PTI and X

The ICC top brass is likely to finalise the hybrid model modalities for the Champions Trophy during a virtual meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday, it has been learnt.

It has been agreed in principle that neither India nor Pakistan will travel to each other's country for ICC events. Hence, India and Pakistan will play in Dubai during the 2025 Champions Trophy which will be held from February 19 to March 9.

The tournament will feature eight teams, divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

The PCB had said that it was willing to accept the hybrid model only if the same arrangement will be made for all ICC events, awarded to India and Pakistan. It means that when India will host the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, Pakistan will not travel to the neighbouring nation and play against them at a neutral venue.

During the 2026 men's T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, India will not be able to play the marquee clash against Pakistan at home and instead travel to Colombo for the high-voltage clash.

"There's a virtual meeting tomorrow which ICC chairman Jay Shah will join from Brisbane. It is expected that ICC will make an official announcement after that," an ICC official told PTI.

As of now, no compensation will be given to the PCB for accepting hybrid model.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup. Pakistan, though, travelled to India last year for the ODI World Cup. 

Updated 21:19 IST, December 13th 2024

