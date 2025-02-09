ILT20 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live In India?

Delhi Capitals will take on Desert Vipers in the ILT20 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The Capitals are into their second consecutive ILT20 final and Sam Billings will be hoping to lift the title this time. They have been pretty consistent in the tournament this time and will start the summit clash as the favourites.

On the other hand, Destert Vipers already lost to the Capitals twice this season and will be determined to avenge their defeat. Lockie Ferguson's injury makes him uncertain in this crucial game and it could hand an advantage to their opponents.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 Final Live Streaming



When will the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 Final match take place?

The ILT20 final between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will take place on Sunday, February 9.

What time will the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 Final match begin?

The ILT20 final between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 Final match take place?

The ILT20 final between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 Final match?

The live telecast of the ILT20 final between Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipers will be available on the Zee network. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where to watch live streaming of the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 Final match?