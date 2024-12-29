Published 16:48 IST, December 29th 2024
IND vs AUS 4th Test: Animated Virat Kohli Sets The Field For India In Rohit Sharma's Presence, Leaves Commentator Confused
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently having a very tough time with the bat. The legendary Indian duo is in dire need to fire in the IND vs AUS Test series
IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Rohit Sharma has had a tough time so far in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Not only his batting, but his captaincy is also being questioned. Many reports suggest that Rohit might choose to retire after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but there has been radio silence on it from the skipper and the team management. Sharma is yet to win a Test match on Australian soil as the skipper of the side.
India have one only one Test match so far in the series, but that victory came under the leadership of star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit had stayed back in India due to the birth of his second child when the first Test match was played. Since Rohit's return, India lost the Adelaide Test match under him and the Gabba Test match ended in a draw. As things stand right now, Rohit's future will completely depend on India's BGT retention and their World Test Championship finals qualification.
Animated Virat Kohli Leaves Commentators Confused
Hailed as India's most successful Test skippers of all time, Virat Kohli relinquished his role as a skipper after India's tour to South Africa in the fall of 2021. Rohit Sharma later took the charge as India's skipper in all the three formats. Both Kohli and Rohit have been champion players for India across formats, but their style of leadership is different from each other.
Something interesting happened during the fourth day of the Boxing Day Test match that is being played in Melbourne. An animated Virat Kohli was spotted setting the field for India in Rohit Sharma's presence. Virat's overly animated body language left broadcaster Mark Nicholas confused. Kohli even plotted Steve Smith's dismissal with his long-time Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate, Mohammed Siraj. 'Virat Kohli is extremely animated on the field, as if he is captaining the side', said Nicholas while calling the game.
Watch The Video Here
India Eye WTC Finals
India, after the happenings of Adelaide and Brisbane, are in a dire need to win in Melbourne. India do have the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line, but they'll be equally worried about the World Test Championship finals that will be played at Lord's next year. India's chances of playing the WTC final will become better if they register a win in the fourth Test, but if India lose the match then their hopes of playing the WTC finals will be done and dusted.
