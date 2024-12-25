IND vs AUS 4th Test: From Weather Forecast, Live Streaming To Pitch Report, Here's Everything To Know About Boxing Day Test

India and Australia will be facing off once again as they head into the Boxing Day test match at the MCG with the series tied at 1-1 after three tests. India won the first test match in Perth which was followed by a second test win by Australia in Adelaide. The third test in Brisbane ended in a draw. The fourth test holds massive significance for both teams as the two nations are in contention for the World Test Championship final. Here are all the details you need to know regarding the fourth test between India and Australia.

Here Are All The Details You Need Regarding IND vs AUS Fourth Test

Australia's Playing XI For The Fourth Test

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India's Probable Playing XI For The Fourth Test

India's Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Where Will India vs Australia Fourth Test Match Be Played?

The fourth test match between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne, Australia.

When Will India vs Australia Fourth Test Match Be Played?

The fourth test match between India and Australia will be played on 26th December, 2024 which is also Boxing Day.

India vs Australia Fourth Test Match Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the weather in Melbourne for the fourth test will be very hot and it is advised that extreme heat can be dangerous. The hot conditions of Melbourne on Thursday are all set to test the players.

The weather in Melbourne on Thursday| Source: AccuWeather

India vs Australia Fourth Test Match Pitch Report

According to the pitch curator at the MCG, the Melbourne pitch is good for batting once the ball softens. According to the curator, the grounds men leave more grass on the pitch now in order to bring the ballers into play a bit more. The pitch promises to be good to batters and will have some offering for fast bowlers with the new ball.

India vs Australia Fourth Test Live Streaming Details

The fourth test match between India and Australia can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. For those looking for the live broadcast on TV, the match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.