Did Rohit Sharma Give 'No Retirement' Interview Because of Gautam Gambhir? Ex-IND Star Makes BOLD Claim

Rohit Sharma gave an interview to clear the air over his retirement rumours, but did he do that because Gautam Gambhir was taking all the credit for dropping the India captain? It seemed to be an impromptu interaction where Rohit said that he is not retiring from Test cricket after not featuring in the Sydney Test. But while all this is being speculated, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons Rohit decided to clear his stance because Gambhir was getting credit for leaving the Indian captain out of the lineup.

‘To clear the air’

"But there was also another reason why he was doing that interview. To clear the air. Somewhere I think Gambhir was getting all the credit for a brave call by leaving Rohit Sharma out. He wanted to set the record straight. Let's be honest. I loved that interview. That first bit where he said, I couldn't have another out-of-form batter in the XI, and that's why he opted out. But there were some other emotions, too," said Manjrekar, who had earlier praised Rohit for the interview.

Manjrekar also reckoned that despite the interview and claiming he does not want to retire now, the decision may not be entirely his.

'I will decide my future'

"One thing that a lot of players say is that 'I will decide my future'. I have a problem with that. You can decide your future with regards to retirement, but somebody else has got the job to decide your future as a player and captain," he added.