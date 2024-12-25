Published 06:47 IST, December 29th 2024
IND vs AUS Fourth Test, Day 4, Live Updates: India Eye to Destabilise Australia's 2nd Innings
India vs Australia 4th Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Highlights: Catch the latest score and updates from the fourth day of the Boxing Day test taking place at the MCG in Melbourne.
India and Australia are facing off at the MCG stadium in the Boxing Day test match which will be the fourth match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The series is currently tied 1-1 with India winning the first test match in Perth and Australia winning the second match in Adelaide. Following a draw in the third test, both teams will be hungry for a win with the finals of the World Test Championship hanging in the balance.
Australia and India's World Test Championship Final qualification hopes hang in a balance as the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is tied as of now with both the teams winning one match each. India defeated Australia by 297 runs in the series opener. Australia returned India the favour by decimating them by 10 wickets in Adelaide. Courtesy of multiple rain delays, the Brisbane Test match ended in a draw. The Boxing Day Test match is being played at iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground where India have a good record, but the Australians will mean complete business when they take the field.
07:09 IST, December 29th 2024
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Game Enters Lunch
At lunch on Day 4, Australia reached 53/2 in their second innings, leading by 158 runs. Labuschagne scored 20*, while Smith contributed 2*. India's bowling attack aims to make breakthroughs after their first innings totaling 369 runs.
07:08 IST, December 29th 2024
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: India's Innings Report
On Day 4 of the fourth Test at the MCG, India was bowled out for 369, trailing Australia by 152 runs after Australia posted 474 in their first innings. India's innings started poorly with early wickets, including captain Rohit Sharma for 3 and KL Rahul for 24. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (114) provided resistance, but India struggled with inconsistency. Australia’s bowlers were led by Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon, each picking up three wickets. In their second innings, Australia began strongly at 47 for 2, with Labuschagne and Smith at the crease.
06:48 IST, December 29th 2024
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Day 4 So Far
IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Australia leads by 152 runs at 47/2, with Labuschagne unbeaten on 16. India’s Bumrah and Siraj took one wicket each.
