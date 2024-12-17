IND vs AUS: Here's What Happens To India's WTC Fortunes If The Brisbane Test Ends In A Draw

The Brisbane Test has delivered some peak box office entertainment after the play was marred by rain multiple times. In order to avoid a follow-on in the game, Team India's tailender batters showcased intent as Australia struggled to take them out of the equation. With the Men in Blue's gritty performance, the Brisbane Test could end up in a draw, adding a lot of intrigue to the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Day five is expected to be a rainy day as well, and a draw looks like the best scenario. While Australia will look to avoid it, let's analyze how a draw could affect India's chances in the World Test Championship Final.

WTC Points Table: Check Out India's Fortunes of Reaching The Final At Lord's

A draw is said to be the best-case scenario if day five of the Brisbane Test ends up being a rainy affair. As of now, Team India is still trailing by 193 runs but they have prevented the hosts' plans to enforce a follow-on. In case the third test match is also hampered by rain interruptions, the match will head to the logical conclusion: A draw. If that happens, the series will remain at 1-1, with two matches remaining at Sydney and Melbourne. Unfortunately, Team India's problems may arise in case they lose the third test match. It will also be a huge problem for the visitors as they have to make the best out of the two remaining matches.

If the third test match ends up in a draw, India and Australia will receive three points each after the play. It will increase the Men in Blue's total points to 114. however, their points percentage will take a dip and reach 55.88%. India will remain in the third spot while Australia will remain in the number two spot with 58.88%. As of this writing, South Africa is currently at the top of the table with 63.33 points percentage.

Australian players appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

Implications of a Draw in Brisbane: Can India Still Reach the WTC Final?