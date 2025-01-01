Search icon
  • Jasprit Bumrah Reason Behind Virat Kohli Chest-Bumping Sam Konstas at MCG? Ex-AUS Captain Makes WILD Claim

Published 07:19 IST, January 1st 2025

Virat Kohli chest-bumping Sam Konstas cost the former India captain dearly as he was fined, but what prompted him to do so?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli | Image: Associated Press

Virat Kohli chest-bumping Sam Konstas cost the former India captain dearly as he was fined, but what prompted him to do so? While everybody is still speculating over what could have been the reason, former Australian captain Michael Clarke has made a wild claim. Clarke reckons Kohli was upset because Konstas was treating Jasprit Bumrah, the best bowler in the world, shabbily. As per Clarke, that is what upset Kohli and hence he did what he did. 

‘Virat is such a tough player’

"Virat is such a tough player. He will not take a backward step and never has throughout his whole career. I think Virat was getting frustrated with the lack of respect that Sam was showing as the best bowler in the world in Bumrah," Clarke remarked on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast.

"I am sure he would have spoken to Sam after the game. Virat is a great guy. He is not a nasty person. I think it was Virat is a great guy. He is not a nasty person. I think it was Virat sticking up for his team."

Kohli Fined

While most Australian former cricketers and media reckoned Kohli should have been suspended for the fifth and final Test at Sydney, the former India captain was let off with a 20 per cent fine. With the bat, Kohli has not lived upto the expectations, but what would be troubling him is his problem outside the off-stump. The Australian pacers have time and again got Kohli by bowling a touch outside the off-stump. Kohli would like to overcome that difficulty in the New Year Test in Sydney. 

The New Year Test in Sydney starts on Januart 3. 

 

