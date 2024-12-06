'Nothing Special': Starc's ICE COLD Response After Exacting Revenge On Jaiswal Over 'Too Slow' Dig

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has always been a hotly-debated series which brings intense action and furious exchange of words. One of the hottest moments was when a youngster sledged the veteran, adding a lot of heat to the competition. The Yashasvi Jaiswal-Mitchell Starc was one of the hottest moments from the Perth Test, and the veteran got his revenge in the Pink Ball Test. After the match, Starc opened up on dismissing the Indian southpaw opener and taking his revenge.

Mitchell Starc's ICE COLD Reaction Over The Yashasvi Jaiswal Dismissal

After being told by the young southpaw that his deliveries were "too slow" during the Perth Test, Mitchell Starc exacted revenge on Yashasvi Jaiswal by dismissing him on a duck. The moment happened on the first day of the Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. After the day 1 action, Starc was asked about the dismissal of Jaiswal, and he had a straightforward response.

"At the stumps, hit the pads. That's it. Nothing special. That's been my role for a while: to attack the stumps and try and make early inroads. Pleased to sneak one past today. We know how important it is to make early inroads into this batting lineup. It's always a nice way to start. It is a big Test match, it's a big series," Mitchell Starc said at the post-day press conference as quoted from the ICC.

Mitchell Starc celebrates the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide | Image: AP Photo

Starc Content With Australia's Position At Adelaide Pink Ball Test

After bagging a six-for on day one of the pink ball competition against Team India, Mitchell Starc felt that Australia was in a suitable position after having a good day out at the Adelaide Oval. The veteran pacer also appreciated Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney, who withstood the ace Indian bowling attack with ease and believes that he has a chance to add on to it tomorrow.

"It's a good way to finish the day. A good day all out. But inarguably, the hardest time to bat is that third session with the brand-new pink ball. So, to finish the day one down, particularly from Marn and McSweeney, to fight through sustained pressure from a quality bowling attack and to come out the other end. We have a chance to go on tomorrow, it was fantastic from them. Obviously, a fair bit of outside noise. Very pleased for them," Starc further remarked.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Enters Elite Indian Fast Bowlers Club After Strong Outing In Adelaide Test vs AUS