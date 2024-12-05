IND vs AUS 2nd Test: The second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the Pink Ball Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 6, 2024. India after defeating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test that was played in Perth are 1-0 up in the series. India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and have also defeated Australia four consecutive times. India defeated Australia in Australia in 2018 and 2020 and they'd want to replicate the same this time around too.

When India travelled to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this time, nobody had given them any chance of winning the series. India were coming off a 3-0 home series loss against New Zealand and Australia were deemed to be the clear favourites. In Rohit Sharma 's absence, Jasprit Bumrah led the team from the front and tamed the Australian batters with this stellar bowling performance. Bumrah picked eight wickets in the first Test and led India to an iconic victory in Perth

Ricky Ponting Puts An End To The Bumrah vs McGrath Debate

Jasprit Bumrah seems to have gotten into the heads of the Australians and rightly so. After all the happenings in the Perth Test, no Australian batter seems to have any answers to Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Bumrah's performances also invited comparisons with the former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, while speaking on the ICC review, hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest pacer across formats. Ponting also shared his point of view on the Bumrah vs McGrath debate and who according to him is more effective. 'I think he's definitely India's greatest fast bowler. A lot of the greats before him didn't play all three formats as much as he has. It's the build-up of pressure. Curtly Ambrose was the same, Glenn McGrath was the same. Like any of the great fast bowlers, they make scoring difficult.', said Ponting.

India Face Their Greatest Fear, The Pink Ball