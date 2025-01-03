Search icon
Published 09:18 IST, January 3rd 2025

Rohit Sharma ANXIOUSLY Looks at Big Screen For Virat Kohli's Golden Duck Call

During Virat Kohli's 'golden duck' call, regular India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted eagerly looking at the big screen at the SCG.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit's Concern For Kohli | Image: X (Source: @rushiii_12)

During Virat Kohli 's 'golden duck' call, regular India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted eagerly looking at the big screen at the SCG. The incident happened on the first day of the fifth Test at SCG when Kohli edged one from Scott Boland to slip, where Steve Smith claimed he had taken the catch cleanly. The umpires referred it to the third umpire, who took a long watch before giving Kohli not out. But when it was referred, Rohit jumped out of his seat inside the dressing-room to see what exactly the big screen shows. Rohit, who opted out of this Test match, showing concern for Kohli is extremely heartwarming. Here are some of the pictures that are now doing the rounds on social space.

CHECK PICS

Meanwhile, most Australian former cricketers and former English captain Michael Vaughan reckons that was out. 

‘I think that’s out’

“I think that’s out; I think that’s very close to touching the grass but I think he rolled underneath it with his finger,” Waugh told Fox Cricket.

“I think he’s got away with one there Kohli, but that’s the way the game goes. I suppose you can look at it two ways, beauty’s in the eye of the beholder. I think evidence suggests he just had his finger underneath it.”

Smith, who claimed the catch also said he was 100 per cent sure he had taken it. Smith said this on the sidelines during the lunch break. 

At the time of filing the copy, India are 95 for four. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle. 

Updated 09:23 IST, January 3rd 2025

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma

