'Someone Should Have Told Him...' - Yuvraj Singh's Father STUNNINGLY Blames Gautam Gambhir For Virat Kohli's Poor Form

Now that India has lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, fingers are being pointed at the team management's collective failure. One reckons Virat Kohli 's poor form was a big reason behind India's failure in Australia. The premier India batter kept getting out to the ball outside the off-stump. Apart from a century at Perth that raised hopes of a phenomenal Australian Summer for Kohli, the ex-India captain failed innings after innings. Now, Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj has outlined what could have been done to prevent it. Jograj went onto vent his anger on the management that includes India coach Gautam Gambhir as well. Yuvraj's father reckons someone should have gone upto Kohli, who scored merely 190 runs in five Tests, and asked him not to poke at balls outside the off-stump.

‘What you truly need is someone for man management’

"The role of a coach becomes a significant question when you are playing for India. When you're an exceptional player representing India, you might not necessarily need coaching in the traditional sense. What you truly need is someone for man management. Sometimes, a player's mind gets blocked; they might not be scoring runs, or they keep getting out. No matter how great a player is, they can't be bigger than the game it self," Yograj said to a news agency.

‘Such players need someone to guide them’

"Such players need someone to guide them, to say, 'Let's go to the nets and work on this'. For example, Virat Kohli got out many times playing his favourite shot - the right-hand push. That shot works on Indian pitches, in England, and elsewhere. But on certain pitches where the ball bounces and carries more, someone should have told him, 'Virat, don't play this shot'. Just play straight or leave this ball.

"This illustrates the difference between coaching and management. Identifying and pointing out a player's technical fault is coaching. Someone needs to recognise and convey these technical issues to the players. But who will tell Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? Even they want someone to come and tell them what's going wrong," he added.