IND vs AUS: Swashbuckler Yashasvi Jaiswal Provokes Labuschagne to Run Him Out During Perth Test

The opening match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy saw Team India exert dominance as they tame Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After bundling Australia at 104, the Men in Blue continued their lead in their innings as Team India openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in form against the Australian bowling arsenal. The Indian opening batters remained unbeaten and dominant at the end of Day 2 in Perth. Notably, Yashasvi looked daring as he went against the Aussie attack.

Yashasvi Jaiswal & Marnus Labuschagne Go Back And Forth During IND vs AUS Day 2 Play | WATCH

As the play progressed during the India vs Australia match-up at the Optus Stadium, a hilarious moment ensued between India star Yashasvi Jaiswal and Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who was on fielding duty. While Jaiswal returned to the non-striker's end, Labuschagne picked the ball and performed a fake throw towards the stumps to trigger a reaction from the India opener.

But Yashasvi Jaiswal did not fall to Marnus Labuschagne's mind games and instead had a hilarious response to his tricks. The India opener stood outside the crease and asked Marnus to aim for the stumps. The batter tried to tempt the Aussie cricket on hitting the stumps. The banter went on for some seconds as the day two play progressed at Australia's Optus Stadium in Perth.

Speaking of the match, after skipper Jasprit Bumrah's game-changing 11th five-wicket haul decimated Australia for 104, Yashavi Jaiswal and seasoned Rahul decided to grind it out with some old-fashioned Test match batting by waiting for the loose deliveries and respecting good fast bowling.

Yashasvi Jaiswal combined game awareness with perfect shot selection, while KL Rahul remained technically unflappable in an unbroken opening stand of 172 as India looked set to bat Australia out of the match with an overall lead of 218 runs on the second day of the opening Test match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Indian batters showed their compact defense by scoring 88 runs in 31 overs during the post-tea session as Jaiswal inched towards a coveted ton on his maiden outing on Australian soil.