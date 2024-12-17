IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Hits Statistical 'Batting Low' After Eight Years Amid Calls Of Retirement

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and the catches in gully and slips have become a match made in heaven. The sixth and seventh stump deliveries have continued to trouble the former India skipper and he doesn't seem to have an answer to it. Kohli started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a stunning fashion with a stellar hundred in Perth, but since then, his bat has just gone silent and the calls of retirement around him keeps on getting stronger.

The former India captain failed to get going in Adelaide and in Brisbane. It was the mode of his dismissals that has raised many eyebrows. Cricket fans and experts feel that age is taking a toll on Virat Kohli and he needs to sort out his batting woes before it gets too late for him. Poking the off stump ball has been Kohli's problem for a very long time and he doesn't seem to get rid of it anytime soon.

Kohli Registers New Statistical Low

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series might very well be Kohli's last tour to Australia with the Indian cricket team. The series was labelled as a do-or-die one for Kohli, and it is turning out to be one of the most turbulent phases of his career. The series before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against New Zealand saw Kohli's most disappointing performance, but come to the New Zealand series, he has hit a new low.

Kohli succumbed to scores of 7 and 11 in the Adelaide and managed to score just 3 runs at the Gabba in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. Courtesy of his lacklustre performance, Kohli's average has fallen to 47.9, his lowest since 2016 when he averaged 47.50 during the 2016 home series against England.

India's WTC Final Hopes In Severe Doubts

After the loss in Adelaide, India needed to win all the remaining matches in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but the Brisbane rains have severely affected India's chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) Finals. The third IND vs AUS Test match might end up in a draw and this will adversely affect India's chances of making it to the World Test Championship Finals. South Africa have almost sealed their spot in the WTC Finals and there is only one more spot left that is being eyed by both India and Australia.