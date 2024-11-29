Search icon
  • IND vs PM's XI: Essential Insights for India's Pink-Ball Warm-Up Before 2nd Test of Border-Gavaskar

Published 08:32 IST, November 29th 2024

IND vs PM's XI: Essential Insights for India's Pink-Ball Warm-Up Before 2nd Test of Border-Gavaskar

Prior to the day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide, India will play a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI using a pink ball.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli | Image: AP

Taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defeated Australia by 295 runs at Optus Stadium. Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 161 and Virat Kohli's unbroken 100, India responded sharply after being knocked out for 150 and declared their second innings at 487 for 6. Australia battled in response, falling to 238 all out, and Jasprit Bumrah led the assault with 3 for 42, claiming Player of the Match honours. India's biggest run victory in Australia was this historic test.

Before their second Test against Australia, which will take place day and night, India will play a practice match. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play a two-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI at Canberra's Manuka Oval beginning November 30. This match is critical for India because it will be their first day-night encounter since March 2022, when they faced Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, is looking forward to the game after missing the first Test owing to the birth of his second child. The warm-up match will allow India to fine-tune their team, particularly if they plan to make any changes for the second Test against Australia.

When and where can I watch the warm-up match between India and the Prime Minister's XI?

Hotstar will stream the India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up match live, while Star Sports will broadcast the match live starting at 9:10 a.m. on November 30.

India vs Prime Minister's XI Squads

Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

Updated 08:32 IST, November 29th 2024

