IND-W vs SA-W Live Streaming: Here's When, Where And How To Watch ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final

INDW-U19 vs SAW-U19 Final: India are eyeing yet another World T20 title, but this time, in the U-19 category. The 'Women in Blue' will lock horns with the resilient Proteas in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 final. This in many ways is the repeat of the India vs South Africa World T20 Final that was played last year on June 29, 2024 in Barbados. Both India and South Africa have been undefeated so far in the ongoing ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. This is similar to India senior men's second World T20 triumph last year.

The India U-19 Women have won all six encounters so far. South Africa on the other hand have won five out of their last six encounters with one match being washed away. Here are all the details about the live streaming and telecast of the IND vs SA final match.

When will the IND vs SA U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final match be played?

The INDW-U19 vs SAW-U19 match will be played on February 2, 2025

Where will the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Final be played?

The INDW-U19 vs SAW-U19 match will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

At what time will the IND vs SA U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final start?

The India vs South Africa U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final match will start at 12:00 PM IST

How to watch the broadcast of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Final?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the India vs South Africa U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final

How to LIVE stream the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Final?

The IND vs SA U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 final match can be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website

INDW-U19 vs SAW-U19 Final Predicted Playing XIs

India U19 Predicted Playing XI: G Kamalini (wk), Gongadi Trisha, Sanika Chalke, Niki Prasad (c), Ishwari Awsare, Mithila Vinod, Aayushi Shukla, Joshitha V J, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma