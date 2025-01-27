'Fitness Not A Problem': India's New Batting Coach Responds to Worries Surrounding Benched Pacer Mohammad Shami

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami is currently facing a lot of questions over his return to Team India. Despite being announced for the T20Is, the renowned India pacer hasn't been used to any extent. Shami has been warming the benches in the past two matches and hasn't been able to make his comeback for the national side. Naturally, questions emerge over the pacer's fitness and whether he is ready to take up the lead. Team India's new batting coach has responded to all the rumours surrounding famed pacer Shami.

New India Batting Coach Quashes Off Concern Over Mohammad Shami

Amid concern over Mohammad Shami's fitness after not being picked in the first two T20I matches against England, Sitanshu Kotak has revealed that there are no issues with the India pacer. Team India's new batting coach added that the decision to decide over his workload management in the T20I series is up to skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir as Team India leads up to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

"Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer. There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load," Sitanshu Kotak said.

India's Mohammed Shami bowls during their practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 International match against England, in Kolkata, India | Image: AP Photo

Mohammad Shami Set For A Huge Return In Marquee ICC Event, Named In Champions Trophy Squad

Mohammad Shami has been selected for the current five-match series, the next three ODIs, and the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025. The pacer hasn't played for Team India since the ODI World Cup final in November 2023. In February of last year, Shami had surgery on his ankle.

Despite playing domestic cricket in the shorter formats, he could not fully recover for the series in Australia, despite calls for him to be included in India's Test squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.