India Fall Short Against England's Disciplined Bowling, Visitors Secure A 26-run Win To Set Series At 2-1

Team India and England showcased some clinical bowling spells at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, but it was the visitors' side who picked up a win this time. England defeated India by 26 runs, but the hosts still lead the series 2-1. The Indian side would regroup and figure out a way to emerge supreme in the remainder of the T20I series. While their bowling showcase was spectacular, the batting remained a point of concern throughout the game.

England Beat India, Take The Series 2-1 In Rajkot

As the visitors stepped up their game in a must-win situation to win the third T20l by 26 runs and salvage the five-match series, Indian batters faltered against a precise England bowling attack. The batters were only able to reach 145/9 in 20 overs, but India should have chased down the target. When Sanju Samson was bowled by Jofra Archer again in the powerplay, many of the hosts' wickets fell. Before being dismissed by Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma made a few clear shots. Even Suryakumar Yadav got off to a fast start with a signature pick-up shot off Archer that went all the way, but he was defeated by a similar attempt off Wood, which prolonged his slender run.

India's Tilak Varma is bowled out by England's Adil Rashid during the Twenty20 cricket match between England and India in Rajkot | Image: AP Photo

Adil Rashid's delivery even drove out Tilak Varma, who had been undefeated in his previous four appearances, including two hundreds and a half-centuries. The leg-spinner caused one to crash into the middle stump after making a sharp turn from outside the off-stump. Despite his best efforts, Hardik Pandya was unable to lead his team to victory. England won the series because India was unable to rally and mount a comeback.

India's Spectacular Bowling In Display Against England During 1st Innings

The third T20I match marked the return of Mohammad Shami in the India blue after 14 months. The India pacer looked to be in pleasant form and while he went wicket-less, he delivered a solid spell against the Englishmen. But it was Varun Chakravarthy who stole the show at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India could restrict England to 171/9 thanks to Chakravarthy's outstanding bowling performance, which included a five-wicket haul.

With Ben Duckett's explosive fifty and the in-form Chakravarthy tearing through the opposition batting on a flat track, England lost their way. England fell from 83/1 to 127/8 before Liam Livingstone hit a string of sixes to finish the innings strongly.