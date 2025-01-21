India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Temple, Offers Prayers Ahead Of IND vs ENG T20I Series | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG T20I series: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has been under heavy scrutiny. After the happenings of the India vs New Zealand home Test series and the recent debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, the Indian cricket team Head Coach will be patiently waiting for the tables to turn for him. Many believe that the Head Coach is becoming far too dictatorial for the team that is filled with superstars. It was also reported that the coach was unhappy with the team not meeting his discipline standards.

Gambhir will have his shot at redemption when the Champions Trophy begins. The tournament will be played in a 'Hybrid Model' and India will play all their matches in Dubai. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, India are taking on England in a three-match ODI series and five-match T20I series. The first India vs England T20I will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gambhir Offers Prayers In Kalighat Temple

Ahead of the IND vs ENG T20I series opener, the India Head coach visited the Kalighat Temple to offer his prayers. He was accompanied by the newly appointed India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. India play five T20Is against England which will be followed by three ODIs.

BCCI To Revaluate Gambhir's Tenure After Champions Trophy 2025

Gautam Gambhir's position as head coach will be "revaluated" on the basis of India's Champions Trophy performance next month amid concerns that there is discontent in the dressing room due to his push to end the long-prevalent "superstar culture" in the team.

Since Gambhir took over in July last year, the Indian team has lost six out of 10 Tests and also a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. The results have left Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's international future in significant disarray thanks to their own poor form.