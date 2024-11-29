India Look to Make Most of Pink Ball Warm-up

India would aim to figure out their batting combination for next week's day-night Test in Adelaide when they face Australia Prime Minister's XI in a two-day tour game at the Manuka Oval here from Saturday.

India have played four day-night Tests thus far with their only loss coming at Adelaide four years ago when they were bowled out for 36 before making a winning comeback in the four-match Test series.

The pink ball does a lot more compare to the red cherry, especially in the twilight period. Considering it is not a first-class game, majority of the Indian batters would like to get a feel of the ball in the middle.

Coming from their most dominant win in Australia in the opening Test in Perth, the Indian dressing room is in high spirits.

However, the arrival of Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child and expected return of a fit again Shubman Gill will force the think tank to rejig the batting order for the match beginning December 6.

Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the designated openers but with the latter and K L Rahul excelling at the top in Perth, there is a case for the Indian skipper to drop himself down the order.

If that does happen, Gill's position will also need to be adjusted. India will have to make those calls in the practice game before reaching Adelaide with full clarity.

As it is only a two-day game, India would be hoping to get a lot more time with the bat than the ball. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, who are unlikely to be considered unless there is an injury, would also be hoping for some game time.

The team is in a relaxed mood and had its first net session on Friday where Gill took guard, indicating that his recovery is well on course.

India have been reluctant to play tour games as they are often not competitive enough.

With Test players like Matt Renshaw and Scott Boland in the line-up, the visitors can hope for some decent match practice.

The PM's XI will be led by all-rounder Jack Edwards and will also have Australia U-19 stars including Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O’Connor and Sam Konstas.

Fast bowling all-rounder Hanno Jacobs will be another player to watch out for.

The Squads: ========= India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.