India Pacer Varun Aaron Retires From 'Representative Cricket', Ends Career In All Formats

India pacer Varun Aaron, who was once regarded as the country's fastest bowler before injuries hampered his promising career, announced retirement from "representative cricket" on Friday after his home state Jharkhand's campaign ended in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 35-year-old Aaron made the announcement on social media after Jharkhand failed to go beyond the preliminary stage of the marquee domestic one-day event. After a dazzling start, Aaron struggled with erratic form, which was made worse by injury breakdowns, and he had not represented India since 2015.

"For the past 20 years, I have lived, breathed, and thrived on the rush of bowling fast. Today, with immense gratitude, I officially announce my retirement from representative cricket," Aaron posted on his Instagram account At just 21, Aaron burst onto the scene during the 2010-11 Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing his raw pace and making a mark with a blistering 153kph delivery against Gujarat in the final.

His ability to consistently bowl at speeds exceeding 150kph quickly caught the attention of the Indian cricketing fraternity and he soon made his international debut in an ODI against England in Mumbai in 2011.

This was followed by a Test debut at the same venue against the West Indies, again in 2011.

However, the relentless demands of bowling at high speed took a significant toll on his body. He played nine ODIs and as many Tests, taking 29 wickets across the two formats for India.

Over the course of his career, he endured as many as eight back stress fractures and three foot fractures, which severely hampered his progress.

Injuries had forced him to give up red-ball cricket last year.

"Over the years, I've had to push both my physical and mental limits to recover from numerous career-threatening injuries, having to come back time and again, this was only possible thanks to the relentless dedication of the physios, trainers, and coaches at the National Cricket Academy.

"I'd also like to thank the BCCI, JSCA (Jharkhand State Cricket Association) , Red Bull, SG Cricket, and MRF Tyres for their invaluable support during critical junctures in my career.

"As I bid farewell to a pursuit that has consumed me completely, I now look forward to savouring the smaller joys in life while staying deeply connected to the game that has given me everything.

"Fast Bowling has been my first love, and though I step off the field, it will always be a part of who I am," he added.

Among his memorable moments in the game, he had grabbed headlines by breaking Stuart Broad's nose with a bouncer during a Test match in 2014.

Broad had tried to pull the delivery but the ball took the edge and sneaked inside the grill of his helmet to hit him on the nose.

Despite not making the Indian team since 2015, Aaron continued to bowl in domestic cricket. He picked 141 wickets at an average of 26.47 and an economy rate of 5.44 in 88 List A matches.

He also snared 93 wickets at an economy rate of 8.53 in the 95 T20s he played.

Aaron also played nine seasons of the IPL between 2011 and 2022, turning out for with Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans.