'We Have Seen Him Bat': India's Quest For A Dependable Middle-Over Star Puts Rishabh Pant’s ODI Spot At Risk Before CT 2025

The mystery over India's preferred wicketkeeper-batter ended after KL Rahul wore the gloves for the 1st ODI fixture against England. The stumper delivered a promising outing while behind the wickets, and he could be on track to become Team India's preferred option while behind the wickets. Team India's selection puts Rishabh Pant's status at risk, as he may have to face the axe in the Playing XI. A former cricketer suggests that Pant's position will be a point of scrutiny as the management may look for a reliable middle-order batter.

Former Cricketer Claims Rishabh Pant Looks Highly Unlikely For Team India In CT 2025

Sanjay Manjrekar recently shared his opinion on the predicament of Rishabh Pant, saying that he may not be a part of Team India's playing squad in the Champions Trophy. However, the reason for his exclusion is not KL Rahul, but Axar Patel as the management is looking for a reliable batter in the middle-order. They have seemingly found one in the spin-bowling all-rounder after his recent performance.

"Before the match started, there was a suggestion from me that maybe Rishabh Pant could be tried only with the Champions Trophy in mind. Plus, India would have a left-hander in the top six or seven. Axar Patel is a great option to have because this is a guy we have seen him bat in Test matches for India, and he has a batter's temperament. Boy, he looked good against spinners (in the first ODI). India have had a problem in the middle overs, where they have struggled to find batters who are competent against spin. Because this Champions Trophy is going to be played in our part of the world, there's going to be a lot of spin impact on the games.

India's Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of the first ODI match against England, at VCA stadium in Nagpur | Image: AP Photo

"Axar Patel is a terrific option to have in the middle, thereby perhaps delaying Rishabh Pant's chances of coming back in. Now, they have found a left-hander that they can bat in the middle," Sanjay Manjrekar said via ESPNCricinfo.

Rishabh Pant's ODI Numbers: Will The Stats Help Him Out?

Rishabh Pant has been a mainstay in red-ball cricket for his precise wicket-keeping skills and entertaining yet tricky batting, but his numbers in white-ball cricket haven't been great. Ever since his debut in 2018, the India stumper has been a part of 31 One-Day International and has scored 871 runs at an average of 33.50. He has also scored a ton and five 50s with the bat.