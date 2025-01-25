India Suffer Huge Setback After Nitish Reddy & Rinku Singh Sustain Injuries; Dube, Ramandeep Named as Replacements For T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] issued a crucial update ahead of the 2nd T20I match against England. Team India stars Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh have sustained injuries, which compromises Team India's plans as they move ahead in the ongoing T20I series against the visiting England. The BCCI also reveal the extent of the players' injury and who have been named as their replacements in the limited-over series.

Team India Lose Out On Nitish Reddy From T20I Series Due To Injury

Team India all-rounder Nitish Reddy has been ruled out of the entire series and would head to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He sustained a side strain during the practice session a day ago in Chennai.

“All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on 24th January in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing 5-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management,” a statement from the BCCI said.

Additionally, reports indicate that he may need to take four weeks off and recover before returning to competitive cricket. This could essentially indicate that Reddy's return will only take place for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the forthcoming Indian Premier League.

Rinku Singh Also Ruled Out, Replacements Named By The BCCI

Apart from Reddy, Rinku Singh will also remain unavailable for the 2nd and 3rd match of the ongoing T20I series. The southpaw finisher suffered low back spasms during the series opener match-up at the Eden Gardens.

“He [Rinku Singh] is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series,” the BCCI statement said.

As Nitish and Rinku's replacements, the selection committee have named Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in the squad.

India’s Updated Squad For The T20I Series Against England: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya , Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.