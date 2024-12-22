Search icon
Published 20:48 IST, December 22nd 2024

India Thrash West Indies By 211 Runs In Opening Women's ODI In Vadodara

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck her fourth consecutive half-century and shared a 110-run opening-wicket partnership with debutant Pratika Rawal (40) as the home team made a formidable 314/9.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmanpreet Kaur celebrates after a wicket | Image: BCCI

India inflicted a crushing 211-run defeat on West Indies following a stellar batting display backed by a five-for from pacer Renuka Singh as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match women's ODI series here Sunday.

The bowlers, led by pacer Renuka Singh (5/29), bundled out the West Indies for 103 runs in 26.2 overs.

Continuing her sublime form from the T201s, where she scored three successive half-centuries in India's 2-1 series triumph at Navi Mumbai, Mandhana smashed 91 off 102 balls, studded with 13 boundaries, even as West Indies pressed a total of seven bowlers to contain the on-song opener.

Off-spinner Rawal made her ODI debut with a polished 40 runs off 69 deliveries. Harleen Deol (44) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (34) then stitched together a 66-run stand before Jemimah Rodrigues scored a quick-fire 31.

West Indies left-arm spinner Zaida James took five wickets for 45 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 314 for 9 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 91, Pratika Rawal 40, Harleen Deol 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 34, Jemimah Rodrigues 31; Zaida James 5/45) West Indies: 103 in 26.2 overs (Shemaine Campbelle 21, Afy Fletcher 24 not out.; Renuka Singh 5/29, Priya Mishra 2/22). 

Updated 20:48 IST, December 22nd 2024

