Published 07:27 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: India Defeat Australia by 295 Runs
India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 4 of the IND vs AUS first Test at Perth.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Live Blog
India gained a firm grip over the opening Test by reducing Australia to 12 for three at stumps on Day 3 after setting the hosts an imposing 534-run target, shaped by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's contrasting centuries on Sunday. Marnus Labuschagne (3) was dismissed in the last ball of the day as Usman Khawaja was left stranded at the other end at the draw of stumps with the hosts still trailing by 522 runs. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah removed Nathan McSweeney (0) and Labuschagne, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed night watchman Pat Cummins (2) to cap off a dominant day for the visitors. Earlier, resuming their second innings at 172 for no loss, India declared at 487 for six.
- Listen to this article
13:41 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: India Defeat Australia By 295 Runs, Go 1-0 Up In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: India have humbled Australia and what a way to do it. The kind of drubbing that Pat Cummins and Co. have been dished out at Perth is something that has been never seen on Australian soil. Without Rohit Sharma, without Shubman Gill and with two debutants, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Team India have breached the fortress Optus. This is India's first win at the Optus and the Indian team has done it with some dominance. India go 1-0 up in the series.
13:17 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Mitchell Starc Departs | AUS - 236/9, IND Need 1 Wicket To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Complete dominance by India, Australia with two wickets in hand are still 307 runs away from the target
12:10 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: India On The Cusp Of A Famous Win | AUS - 210/7, IND Need 3 Wickets To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: India are on the cusp of an iconic victory at Perth. If India ends up winning in Perth, they will be the first team in the history of cricket to win both at the WACA and at Optus
11:43 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Final Nail In Australia's Coffin? Marsh Departs | AUS - 182/7, IND Need 3 Wickets To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Nitish Reddy gets his debut wicket in the form of Mitchell Marsh. India coming down hard on Australia
11:14 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Bumrah Dismisses Travis Head | AUS - 161/6, IND Need 4 Wickets To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: India captain Bumrah finally puts an end to Travis Head's stay. The left-handed batsman is dismissed for 89 of 101 balls
11:12 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Head And Marsh Trying To Grind India | AUS - 161/5, IND Need 5 Wickets To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Australia are fighting it out in Perth with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head leading the charge
10:31 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: The Last Session Of The First Test? | AUS - 105/5, IND Need 5 Wickets To Win
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: India have dominated the Test match so far, except the first session of this Test match. Bumrah and Co. are standing on the cusp of an iconic Test victory in Perth
10:01 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Australia 104/5 at LUNCH | IND Need 5 Wickets To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: India just need 5 wickets to seal the Perth Test. Marsh and Head and overseeing proceedings for Australia in the middle
09:27 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Steve Smith Departs | AUS - 79/5, IND Need 5 Wickets To Win
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Steve Smith and India have come one step closer to victory
09:13 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Head and Smith Anchoring Australia's Ship | AUS - 71/4, IND Need 6 Wickets To Win
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Oh Dear! Will the Travis Head curse come in play for India again. India's tormentor-in-chief looks pretty solid in the middle
08:31 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Steve Smith Looking Solid | AUS - 33/4, IND Need 6 Wickets To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: India need Steve Smith pretty quickly here. The former Australia skipper is a game changer and he needs to be dismissed before he gets his eyes in
08:26 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: LBW Scare For Travis Head | AUS - 22/4, IND Need 6 Wickets To Win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Travis Head has survived a DRS scare from a Mohammed Siraj ripper that struck right on his pads
08:22 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Harshit Rana Tests Steve Smith | AUS -22/4, IND need 6 wickets to win
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Steve Smith is Australia's best bid to win the match or to say the least the one that can resuce them, but the other Australian batsmen might have left a lot for him to do here
08:12 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Travis Head In The Middle | AUS - 22/4
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: Travis Head is in the middle with Steve Smith on the other hand, Australia are down and out in this Test match
07:57 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Usman Khawaja Departs | AUS -17/4
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Usman Khawaja, the Aussies are in deep deep trouble in Perth
07:55 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Steve Smith And Usman Khawaja To Australia's Rescue | AUS -16/3
India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4 Latest Updates: Team India can register their most memorable Test match victory in Australia. India need seven wickets more to defeat Australia in the first Border-Gavaskar Test
07:24 IST, November 25th 2024
India vs Australia Day 4 Live Updates: Welcome To The Live Blog
Welcome to the live blog as we tune into day 4 of the first test match in Perth.
Updated 13:41 IST, November 25th 2024