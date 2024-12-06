India vs Australia 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma and Co. Bowled Out for 180 in Pink-Ball Test At Adelaide

India vs Australia 2nd Test at Adelaide of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway. Rohit Sharma and co. won the toss and have opted to bat on the Day 1 of the spectacle. Well, India won the 1st Test at Perth by 295 runs. The 2nd Test is underway, and India will look to extend their lead of 1-0 while the Australians will make sure to make the most of the home advantage to level the series.

India all out for 180 in pink ball Test against Australia

India were all out for 180 at dinner on the opening day of the pink ball Test against Australia here on Friday.

India lost six wickets in the second session after they were reduced to 82 for 4 at tea.

Rishabh Pant (21), captain Rohit Sharma (3), Harshit Rana (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (22), Jasprit Bumrah (0) and Nitish Reddy (42) got out in the post-tea session as Australian bowlers continued their domination on the first day of the second Test.

Pacer Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took six Indian wickets for 48 runs.

India squandered a promising start after opting to bat as they lost the plot within a few overs before tea.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a century in the first Test, was out for a duck in the first ball of the match, while his opening partner KL Rahul was dismissed for 37.

Star batter Virat Kohli , who had also hit a hundred in the Perth Test, was dismissed for 7, while Shubman Gill was out for 31 off the bowling of Scott Boland just before dinner.

Brief Scores: India: 180 all out in 44.1 overs (Nitish Reddy 42, KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 6/48).

India Squad

Playing: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bench: Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

Australia Squad

Playing: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Bench: Beau Webster, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Sean Abbott

Support Staff : Andrew McDonald, Andre Borovec, Daniel Vettori, Michael Di Venuto, Clint McKay