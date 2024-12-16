WATCH | 'Abbey Sar Mein Kuch Hai' - Rohit's EPIC Response to Bowler

It is no secret that Rohit Sharma and the stump mic are inseparable. Some of Rohit's banters that have been caught on stump mic is extremely hilarious and Monday was no different. During the third day of the third Test at Brisbane, Rohit was caught on stump mic taking a hilarious jibe at the bowler, which was Akash Deep. The bowler sprayed the ball so wide that even wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant could not collect it and that did not go down well with the Indian captain, who instantly reacted. The 37-year-old Indian captain said ‘Abbey tere sar mein kuch hai’ (Is there anything in your head?).

Meanwhile, India are struggling at 48 for four when the covers came on and the players headed back to the dressing room. But in between the lunch and the period when play got underway, India lost the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant.

Earlier, just as Josh Hazlewood induced a nick from Virat Kohli to account for the veteran batter for the second time this series, the heavens opened up leading to an interruption and forcing an early lunch.

WHAT IS EXPECTED AND CAN BE DONE

India are in trouble and some fans would be hoping that rain stays and the game ends in a draw. At this point of time, that seems to be the best result from an Indian point of view. The series is locked at 1-1 and this is the third of the five-match Test series. India would believe conditions at Melbourne and Sydney would suit them and hence eking a draw here would be what the Indian side would target.