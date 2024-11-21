Published 06:44 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Australia 7 Wickets Down For 67 Runs, Trail By 83
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah's India is all set to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in a thrilling five-day contest at the Perth Stadium starting today. Get the latest score and updates from the IND vs AUS 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series here at republicworld.com
15:26 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Australia 67/7 At Stumps, Trail By 83 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Australia are struggling in their own backyard. An absolute blockbuster day of Test cricket. The Aussies are trailing by 83 runs and that sets up Day 2 beautifully. Needless to say that the bowlers have relished the conditions at Perth and have been meticulous
15:19 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Carey Toiling At The Other End | Score: AUS - 62/7, Overs - 25.5
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Will the tail wag for Australia? That is the biggest question overe here. The Indian bowlers have made up for their callous batting and the match is well in their grasp at this point in time.
15:15 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Pat Cummins Back To The Dressing Room | Score: AUS - 59/7, Overs - 24.5
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Bumrah has been on fire and has led India's bowling from the front. Australia are in deep trouble as Cummins walks back to the dressing room
15:12 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Labuschagne Falls | Score: AUS - 47/6, Overs - 21.4
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Indian pacers are on a roll here. Australia are six wickets down under 50 runs with the match evenly poised at the Optus Stadium
14:45 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Labuschagne Continues To Fight | Score: AUS - 42/5, Overs - 9
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: With wickets tumbling at the other end and the Indian pacers steaming in, Australia's number three Marnus Labuschagne has continued to fight and hold the fort together for Australia
14:31 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Mitchell Marsh Dismissed | Score: AUS - 38/5, Overs - 16.5
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Mohammed Siraj joins the party, send Mitchell Marsh back to the hut. The decision was reviewed by the third umpire. Marsh departs for 6 off 19 runs
14:15 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Tight Contest At Perth, Australia Struggling | Score: AUS - 34/4, Overs - 14
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: India have put on a ferocious display of fast bowling at Perth. The Australians are currently not being given an inch to score. Indian pacers keeping things tight for the hosts
14:04 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Harshit Rana Joins The Party | Score: AUS - 33/4, Overs - 11.3
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Debutant Harshit Rana has been rewarded for his persistent bowling. The KKR pacer has dismissed India's tormentor-in-chief Travis Head for 11 off 13 deliveries as he sends his stumps flying.
13:36 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Jasprit Bumrah On A Roll | Score: AUS - 19/3, Overs - 6.5
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The Indian captain is on a roll. Bumrah has dismissed all the three Australian batters so far. Smith departs on a golden duck. Game on at Perth
13:18 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Virat Kohli Drops A Sitter | Score: AUS - 14/1, Overs - 3.3
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The Test match continues to worsen for Virat Kohli. The former India captain drops Labuschagne at second slip
13:14 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: McSweeney Departs | Score: AUS - 14/1, Overs - 2.3
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The Indian captain has delivered. Jasprit Bumrah has sent McSweeney as he departs for 10 off 13 deliveries
13:11 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: McSweeney and Khawaja Open For Aussies | Score: AUS - 14/0, Overs -2.1
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Australia have come out to bat with Usman Khawaja and McSweeney opening the batting for Australia
12:41 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: India Bundled Out For 150 | Overs: 49.4
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Absolutely dismal and lacklustre show by India with the bat in hands, India have been bundled out for 150 runs
12:37 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Jasprit Bumrah Departs | Score: IND - 144/9, Overs - 49
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The Indian captain departs, Jasprit Bumrah goes back to the dressing room after scoring 8 runs off 8 deliveries
12:24 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Harshit Rana Departs | Score: IND - 128/8, Overs - 46.4
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The Australians have been on fire today in the field. Too much to expect from India's tail. Harshit Rana falls to Hazlewood, India are eight wickets down
12:19 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Pat Cummins Gets Rishabh Pant | Score: IND - 125/7, Overs - 45
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The pain keeps on piling for India. The ‘Silencer’, the Australian skipper Pat Cummins gets his man, dismisses Pant, India 7 wickets down
12:05 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Lyon-Pant's Funny Banter | Score: IND - 118/6, Overs - 43
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Amid all the action going on in Perth, Nathan Lyon and Rishabh Pant had a funny moment which was caught by the stump mic
11:59 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Absolute Box-Office From Pant | Score: IND - 114/6, Overs - 42
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Pant doing what he does the best, counter-attack. Rishabh Pant isn't holding himself back and is playing confidently
11:51 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: India cross the 100-run mark | Score: IND - 105/6, Overs - 40
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: India have somehow crossed the 100-run mark. Rishabh Pant is finding plenty of support from Nitish Reddy who is at the other end
11:41 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Reddy Takes On Nathan Lyon | Score: IND - 97/6, Overs - 37.4
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Nitish Reddy has walked out with some intent. The Sunrisers Hyderabad has been sweeping and reverse sweeping one of the greatest off spinners the game has ever seen
11:33 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: First Look At Nathan Lyon | Score: IND - 92/6, Overs - 36.4
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: A lot has been spoken about India's approach towards spin in the past month. They are already six wickets down in the match and Pat Cummins is going for the kill. Nathan Lyon has been introduced for the first time in the series and has looked pretty decent so far
11:31 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Rishabh Pant Continues To Toil Hard | Score: IND - 87/6, Overs - 36
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: With debutant Nitish Reddy on the other end, the onus falls upon Rishabh Pant to anchor India's innings and to see that they reach a decent total. Nothing that he hasn't done in the past
11:10 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Marsh Sends Sundar Back | Score: IND - 73/6, Overs - 31.4
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: This is yet another collapse from Team India. Something that was coming from a long time. Washington Sundar dismissed on 4 off 15 deliveries by Mitchell Marsh
10:48 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Dhruv Jurel Walks back | Score: IND - 59/5, Overs: 27.4
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: India continue to crumble. Mitchell Marsh bowls the perfect length, draws Jurel into the shot, the ball zips off the surface as the ball nicks his bat and travels safely to Labuschagne. Jurel dismissed for 11 off 20 deliveries
10:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Second Session Underway | Score: IND - 51/4, Overs- 25
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The second session starts in the Optus Stadium at Perth with India four wickets down
10:20 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: What's next For Team India | Score: IND - 51/4 at Lunch
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: As expected, Australia have started very strongly in the first session of the entire series. India's stalwarts KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are back in the dressing room, which leaves the Indian team with little or no experienced batters. Jurel and pant will assume charge after the lunch break and they will have to stabilize the Indian innings.
10:04 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Uthappa Criticizes Rahul's Dismissal | Score: IND - 51/4 at Lunch
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Much is being spoken about KL Rahu's dismissal and it is turning out to be a controversial one. Robin Uthappa has called out the standards of umpiring in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has labelled it as a joke.
09:55 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: India 4 Down At Lunch | Score: IND - 51/4, Overs - 25
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: India are in a big big trouble in the opening session of the first Border-Gavaskar Test. They are four down with all their experienced batters back in the hut. Pant continues to battle with the young Dhruv Jurel. Lunch has been called at the Optus Stadium, Perth
09:46 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Dhruv Jurel Walks In | Score: IND - 47/4, Overs 23
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Dhruv Jurel who impressed the selectors in the India A games has walked out to bat. India in dire need of a monumental partnership
09:43 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Starc gets Rahul | Score: IND - 47/3, Overs - 22.3
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Matters worsen for India, KL Rahul edges one to Alex Carey. His gritty innings comes to an end. Rahul dismissed for 26 off 74 balls.
09:30 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Australia on top | Score: IND - 40/3, Overs - 20
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Australian bowlers have completely dominated the opening session of the first Test as India have lost 3 wickets inside first 20 overs at a score of just 40. India are treading with a run rate of just 2. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant on the crease for India.
09:19 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: KL Rahul continues to fight | Score: IND - 36/3, Overs - 18
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: It has been another disappointing morning for Indian batters in Test cricket as they have struggled to score runs vs Australian pace attack. But KL Rahul is fighting back and scored a fantastid four off cover drive against Pat Cummins.
09:11 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: GONE! Virat Kohli Flops Again | Score: 32/3, Overs - 16.3
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Josh Hazlewood has got the big wicket of Virat Kohli as his disappointing form with the bat continues. Virat Kohli departs for just 5 runs as India are in deep trouble having lost three wickets for just 32 runs.
09:08 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: KL and Virat race things up | Score: IND - 32/2, Overs - 16
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli raked up 11 runs of the Pat Cummins over as they stepped their foot on the pedal and got a couple of threes. The over ended with a fantastic shot by KL Rahul for a four. At the end of 16 overs, India are 32/2.
09:04 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: | Score: IND - 21/2, Overs - 15
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The first 15 overs of the innings are done and India are proceeding with extreme caution in the midst of some fiery bowling by Australian pacers. India needs to start rotating the strike more often as the run rate is going alarmingly slow.
09:01 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: KL Rahul Survives Scare | Score: 20/2, Overs - 14
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Pat Cummins tested KL Rahul in a fiery over and got an LBW shout. KL Rahul survived due to an inside edge. On the very next ball, Pat Cummins got excellent shape and struck the outside edge but the ball bounced before it made its way to the slips.
08:44 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Hazlewood gets Padikkal | Score: IND - 14/2, Overs - 11
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: Devdutt Padikkal has once again failed to perform for India as Josh Hazlewood sends him packing. Hazlewood got Padikkal's edge and got caught by Alex Carey behind the wicket. Padikkal departs for a duck in 23 balls. Virat Kohli the next batter in for India.
08:39 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: KL Rahul and Padikkal maintain discipline | Score: IND - 14/1, Overs - 10
India vs Australia Day 1 Live: The first Ten overs of the innings are done and the Indian batters have been going about their business with extreme caution and discipline. Just 14 runs scored with a loss of just one wicket as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal continue to maintain composure in front of some great fast bowling by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.
08:29 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live Score: Tidy start for Cummins | Score: IND - 13/1, Overs - 8
India vs Australia Live score: Pat Cummins replaced Josh Hazlewood and bowled a tidy over first over with only 2 runs coming on the last ball. Mitchell Starc will continue from the other end.
08:24 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live Score: Another maiden for Starc | Score: 11/1, Overs - 7
India vs Australia Live Score: Mitchell Starc is having a great first spell of the series as he has bowled yet another maiden over. Both KL Rahul and Padikkal are treading with caution. Captain Pat Cummins with the ball in hand up next for Australia.
08:11 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia live score: KL Rahul gets off the mark | Score: IND - 8/1, Overs - 4
India vs Australia live score: KL Rahul finally got off the mark as he drove a Hazlewood delivery off the covers for three runs. It has been a cautious start from Rahul to the proceedings.
08:06 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live score: GONE! Starc gets Jaiswal | Score: IND - 5/1, Overs - 3
India vs Australia Live score: Australia have drawn the first blood in the first Test match as Yashasvi Jaiswal went for a drive and edged Mitchell Starc's delivery and got in the gully by debutant Nathan Mcsweeney. Jaiswal departs for a duck. Devdutt Padikkal is the new batter in for India. Mitchell Starc troubled Padikkal twice as Australia got two shouts of LBW.
08:00 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live Score: Hazlewood begins with a maiden | Score: IND - 5/0, Overs - 2
India vs Australia Live Score: Josh Hazlewood followed up Mitchell Starc for the second over. KL Rahul remianed cautious throughout the over as it ended in a maiden.
07:54 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live Score: Fiery Start to the innings | Score: IND - 5/0, Overs - 1
India vs Australia Live Score: What a start to the Border Gavaskar Trophy as Mitchell Starc bowled a delivery down the leg which clipped Yashasvi Jaiswal's pad and went down the leg side for a four. In the second ball, Starc knicked Jaiswal but the ball fell short off the slips. At the end of first over, India are five without loss.
07:50 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia live updates: Match about to go underway
India vs Australia live updates: Both KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are making their way onto the field. Mitchell Starc with the ball in hand for Australia as the first Test match is about to go underway.
07:43 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live Updates: Debut Caps for India
India vs Australia Live Updates: Here is the moment Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana were awarded their debut caps
07:35 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live Score: Australia's Playing XI
India vs Australia Live Score: Here is Australia's playing XI for the first Test vs India
Usman Khawaja, Nathan Mcsweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
07:32 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: Harshit Rana also makes his debut
India vs Australia Live: Ace pacer Harshit Rana is also making his red ball debut for India and was handed his cap by none other than Ravichandran Ashwin. Nitish Kumar Reddy was handed his cap by Virat Kohli.
07:30 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: India's Playing XI
India vs Australia Live: Here is India's starting XI for the first Test match at Perth.
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy (wk), Jasprit Bumrah (C) Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj
07:27 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: No Ashwin or Jadeja
India vs Australia Live: In a seismic decision, Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed that India have elected four pacers and only one spinner that is Washington Sundar. That means, both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out for the first Test.
07:25 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: Debut for Nitish Kumar Reddy
India vs Australia Live: The news from the centre is in as Jasprit Bumrah has confirmed that Nitish Kumar Reddy is playing as a pace bowling allrounder. This marks Nitish Kumar Reddy's debut in Tests for India.
07:22 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat First
India vs Australia Live: The coin toss has fallen in the favour of India and Jasprit Bumrah has elected to bat first in the firs Test match of the series.
07:17 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: Time for toss
India vs Australia Live: Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins will be making their way onto the field, as the first Toss of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled at 7:20 AM IST.
07:15 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: Captain Jasprit Bumrah on duty
India vs Australia live: Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the first Test vs Australia as he has stayed back due to the birth of his second child. Vice captain Jasprit Bumrah has stepped in to lead the Indian Cricket Team in Rohit Sharma's absence. This is Burmah's second assignment as captain with the previous one coming in the form of a defeat against England in 2022. Here's what Jasprit Bumrah has to say about it.
07:09 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: Pitch report from Perth
India vs Australia Live: The Perth pitch is notoriously known for its vicious pace and bounce. However, unseasonal rains have halted the pitch prep and the surface is expected to have variable bounce. The ‘snake cracks' which usually appear at the WACA stadium as the Test progresses, are not expected to make an appearance at the Optus Stadium.
06:58 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: Weather update from Perth
India vs Australia Live: Leading up to the game, the weather in Perth had been damp due to rain, raising concerns for the highly anticipated BGT opener. However, Perth on Day 1 has been treated with sunny, bright blue skies which is great news for cricket fans around the globe.
06:49 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia Live: The wait is over
India vs Australia Live: The anticipation, build up and wait is finally over as in an hour's time, Day 1 of the 1st Test of the much anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway.
21:29 IST, November 21st 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Live: Welcome to the blog!
The first Test match between India and Australia is all set to kickstart in a few hours from now. Check out the latest score and updates from the IND vs AUS 1st Test here at republicworld.com
Updated 15:28 IST, November 22nd 2024