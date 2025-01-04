MASSIVE SETBACK FOR INDIA! Jasprit Bumrah Rushed To Hospital For Scans, Virat Kohli Returns As Indian Test Skipper

IND vs AUS, 5th Test, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah , the skipper of the Indian team for the Sydney Test has been taken to the hospital for scans and has left the Test midway. India now sweat over injury concerns to their pace spearhead as the Australians look to take a substantial lead over India. With three more days and nine sessions to be played in the final Test match of the series, India will have to work their way through this Test match.

Jasprit Bumrah Leaves SCG Test Midway

Pace spearhead Bumrah looked in some discomfort on the second day of the fifth Test match. Bumrah did bowl a lot of overs in the ongoing Test match and he has now been taken to the hospital for scans. The onus to deliver and take wickets in Sydney now falls on Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Nitish Reddy.

