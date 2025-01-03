Jasprit Bumrah Removes Usman Khawaja After Verbal Duel With Sam Konstas at SCG | WATCH VIDEO

At the stroke of stumps on Day 1 of the fifth Test on Friday, India captain Jasprit Bumrah had a heated altercation with young Sam Konstas and then removed Usman Khawaja at SCG. Konstas was trying delaying things to ensure another over is not bowled. This irked Bumrah as he was in the groove. Then Bumrah and Konstas have a verbal duel after which the Indian captain dismissed Usman Khawaja. It was the sixth time Bumrah had got the better of the Australian opener in this series. The wicket came off the last ball of the day. It was a fuller length delivery, that took the edge and KL Rahul grabbed it. After the dismissal, Virat Kohli charged towards the young man but this time maintained his distance.

Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space:

Meanwhile, it was a day of cricket that belonged to the hosts as they bundled out India for 185 in the first essay. Australia are nine for one at stumps. They still trail by 176 runs and have nine wickets in hand.

AS IT HAPPENED

Earlier in the day, India opted to bat first. The start was woeful as they lost KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal early. Kohli too failed with the bat as he perished for 17. Rishabh Pant top-scored with 40. Scott Boland with four wickets was the best Australian bowler on display.