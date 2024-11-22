Published 06:29 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Day 2 Stumps: India Score 172/0, lead By 218
India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS first Test at Perth. Jasprit Bumrah powered India's spectacular comeback with the ball on the opening day after they were bowled out for 150 runs.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
Live Blog
India vs Australia 1st Test Border Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS first Test at Perth. Jasprit Bumrah powered India's spectacular comeback with the ball on the opening day after they were bowled out for 150 runs. India finished the first day in charge as Australia struggled and finished on day 1 at 67/7.
- Listen to this article
15:28 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Say 2 Stumps: India In Driver's Seat With 172/0
India had an outstanding Day 2 in Perth as Yashasvi, KL remain on strike at 172. The Men in Blue have a 218 run lead as the umpires call for stumps.
15:16 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Jaiswal Nearing A Ton | India Lead By 217 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: What a day it has been for the Indian team, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, the openers. They share a stand of 171 runs and India's lead is well over 200 runs as of now
14:42 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: IND Look To Finish Strong On Day 2 | India Lead By 184 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: It has been hardwork for the Australians, Rahul and Jaiswal have grinded them to the very core and are currently sharing a partnership of over 130 runs
14:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Fifty For Kl Rahul | India Lead By 174 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: KL Rahul joins the party with Yashasvi Jaiswal, brings up his fifty after playing 124 deliveries
14:04 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Rahul-Jaiswal Wearing The Aussies Down | India Lead By 150 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: The Aussies have to do something different. Rahul and Jaiswal look comfortably set and are manipulating the Australian bowling on their own will
14:00 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: First Fifty For Jaiswal In Australia | India Lead By 149 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Absolutely stellar from Jaiswal, the youngster has brought up his first fifty in Australian conditions
13:40 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Jaiswal Nearing His Fifty | India Lead By 143 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: This has been an absolutely stunning batting display from Yashasvi Jaiswal who is playing in Australia for the first time. The young Rajasthan Royals opener is inching towards his fifty
13:30 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Jaiswal-Rahul Leave Nathan Lyon Clueless | India Lead By 142 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: India have experienced contrasting fortunes in two different batting innings of the same Test match. Cummins has introduced Nathan Lyon into the attacks to give some rest to Australia's big quicks
13:20 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Conditions Ease Out For Bating | India Lead By 135 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Australia are looking clueless as of now. This Indian batting is suddenly looking like a different version. Patient and much more relaxed
12:50 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: India Inching Towards A Lead Of 150 | India Lead By 103 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: With the batting conditions easing out, India are slowly but steadily extending their lead. They are inching towards the 150 mark
11:48 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Rahul and Jaiswal Continue To Score | India Lead By 103 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Australia are in dire need of wickets. KL Rahul looks to be in good nick and is scoring runs freely. India's lead crosses 100-run mark
11:38 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Rahul and Jaiswal Drown Australia | India Lead By 89 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Rahul and Jaiswal know that time is not an issue for them. They have been very patient so far and are slowly slowly piling on the lead
11:11 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: KL Rahul Trying To Wear The Aussies Down | India Lead By 73 Runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Australia are playing a waiting game at Perth. So far so good for India who have batted patiently
11:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Jaiswal Tries To Take The Aussies On | India Lead by 65 runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: The sun is beating down at Perth and the pitch has become better to bat on. Young Yashasvi Jaiswal looks pretty settled and is playing the deliveries on their merit
10:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Starc vs Jaiswal, A Ferocious Battle Building Up | India Lead by 56 runs
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal are having a bit of stare-down as India try to maximize the lead
10:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: India Come Out To Bat | Score: IND - 1/0, Overs - 1
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: The batting conditions at the Optus have significantly improved and the Indian batters will fancy their chance to get a big lead over here
09:53 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: The End Of Australian Innings | Score: AUS - 104/10, Overs - 51.2
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Harshit Rana has worked out his man, the KKR dismisses his IPL teammate who was looking in the groove. India lead by 46 runs
09:44 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Aussies Piling On The Pain | Score: AUS - 102/9, Overs - 50
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Jasprit Bumrah has swung back into the attack and is trying to take the last Australian wicket. The pitch has significantly improved to bat on
09:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Hundred Up For Australia | Score: AUS - 101/9, Overs - 47
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Starc and Hazlewood have been extremely meticulous with the bat and are chopping the trail away slowly and steadily
09:34 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia Day 1 Live Updates: Things get Tough For India | Score: AUS - 100/9, Overs - 46.3
India vs Australia Day 1 Latest Updates: Starc and Hazlewood are putting up quite a show in Brisbane. India desperate to get a wicket, the final one.
09:12 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Starc and Hazlewood Holding On
As the Aussies are down to their last wicket, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are holding on to get some runs on the board for the hosts.
08:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Australia Trail by 58 Runs!
Australia stand 92/9 in 38 overs.
08:43 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Score Update!
Australia stand 91/9 in 37.4 overs.
08:21 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test LIVE: Wicket! Harshit Rana Picks Up Nathan Lyon | AUS- 79/9
Australia are down to their last wicket as Harshit Rana picks up the wicket of Nathan Lyon.
07:58 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Bumrah Gets His 5th Wicket
As Jasprit Bumrah picks up the wicket of Alex Carey, it takes his total number of wickets to five in the match.
07:57 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: WICKET! Bumrah Gets Carey | AUS- 70/8
Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah scalps up another wicket as Alex Carey is caught behind. Australia in serious trouble.
07:51 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Play Begins
The play for the second day of the first IND vs AUS test is underway as Harshit Rana has the ball in hand.
07:45 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: Bumrah and Co. About To Be Back In Action
In around 5 minutes time, the second day of the first test match will begin as Bumrah and Co. take to the field to finish what is left of the Aussie batting order.
06:26 IST, November 23rd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: India In Control
India have taken control against Australia as the Indian bowlers have the Aussies rambling at 67/7 at the end of day 1.
21:17 IST, November 22nd 2024
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from the first Test match between India and Australia at Perth here at republicworld.com
Updated 15:29 IST, November 23rd 2024