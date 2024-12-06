India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: IND Score 128/5 At Stumps On Day 2, AUS Still On Top

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2 | Image: Republic World

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 2: The second Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Adelaide Oval. India won the toss and elected to bat first, which backfired as Mitchell Starc turned into a monster with the pink ball and ran through India's batting line-up. India were bowled out for 180 runs and Starc picked up six wickets to his name. Australia, however, looked the opposite of India with the bat as they seemed untroubled by Indian bowlers. The opening day ended with Australia finishing at 86/1 with Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney still batting. Jasprit Bumrah took the only wicket for the visitors.

India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Playing XIs