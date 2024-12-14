Published 07:06 IST, December 14th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Stumps Called On Day 1 Due To Rain
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 1 of the IND vs AUS third test in Brisbane.
Australia and India face off once again as the third test kicks off in Brisbane at the iconic Gabba stadium. Both India and Australia have won a match each in the two matches that have been played so far and it is all to play for in the third test in Brisbane.
Playing XI for the third test-
Australia playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
13:02 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Stumps Called On Day 1
Stumps are called on day 1 of the third test as rain causes havoc in Brisbane.
11:06 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Still No Sign Of Play Resuming
There are still no signs of play resuming as heavy rains persist.
09:15 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Heavy Rains Continue
Heavy rains continue in Brisbane as no signs of play starting anytime soon.
08:26 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Lunch Is Called Amidst Heavy Rain
Lunch is called as heavy rain plays spoil sport in Brisbane.
07:23 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Rain Rain Go Away, Come Again Another Day
The rain is back as the players return back into the dugout as AUS stand on 28/0.
07:02 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: IND Looking For First Wicket
India are still in the hunt for the first wicket as Khawaja and McSweeney face Indian bowlers for an opening stand.
07:01 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Play Resumes
The play has resumed as rain has stopped and the players are back on the field.
07:00 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Rain Stops Play
Rain has stopped play as the covers are brought out in Brisbane.
06:59 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Conditions Look In Favour Of Bumrah And Co.
Indian fast bowlers could not have asked for a better day to bowl as it is a lush green pitch with overcast conditions.
06:58 IST, December 14th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: AUS Batting First
India won the toss at the Gabba and have decided to bowl first giving Australia a crack at batting first.
