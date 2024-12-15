Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:58 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates: Rain Playing Spoil Sport Again

India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 3 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane. Australia dominated the proceedings on the opening day as Travis Head and Steve Smith scored hundreds. Australia finished the day at 405/7 in 101 overs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs Australia, 3rd Test | Image: Republic World

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: The third Test of the IND vs AUS Test series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being played at the Gabba in Brisbane. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, which backfired as Travis Head and Steve Smith scored a century each to help the home side post over 400 runs in the first innings. Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul but Australia found little difficulty navigating other bowlers. The opening day of the match was washed out by rain. 


 

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: The Rain Returns | IND 51/4 in 17 OVRs
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: AUS Directed To Bowl Spin
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Still No Sign Of Play

Live Blog

Australia vs India: Playing XIs for 3rd Test

Australia's playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Listen to this article
12:50 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: The Rain Returns | IND 51/4 in 17 OVRs

The rain has returned as the players once again head back to the dugout.

12:48 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: AUS Directed To Bowl Spin

As play resumed, it seems the Aussies have been instructed to bowl only spin against India. 

11:24 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Still No Sign Of Play

There is still no sign of play taking place as rain continues to wreak havoc in Brisbane. 

10:12 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Updates: Rishabh Pant Departs

Rishabh Pant departs as Pat Cummins gets his first wicket.

09:35 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Updates: Rain Wreaking Havoc

The rain is wreaking havoc as play has been stopped once again between India and Australia.

08:37 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Returns

The rain has returned and covers are drawn.

08:12 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Lunch Is Called

Lunch has been called in Brisbane.

07:44 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: The Rain Returns

The rain returns as play is stopped once again.

07:39 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Virat Kohli Departs

Virat Kohli departs as he gets caught after getting a nick on his bat off a Josh Hazlewood delivery.

07:32 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Looking To Attack

KL Rahul is looking to take the attack to Australia as he smashes Hazlewood for two fours.

07:09 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Jaiswal Departs

India lose opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early on as India's chances looking bleak.

06:57 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: AUS Mount Mammoth 1st Innings Score

As play has been stopped, Australia have managed to put up a massive 445 in the first innings.

06:56 IST, December 16th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Delay Strikes Again

Rain has again gripped Brisbane as play has been stopped.

21:42 IST, December 15th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: When and where to watch?

The India vs Australia Test series is being live broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. The match starts at 5:20 AM IST.

21:39 IST, December 15th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Welcome to the blog!

Catch all the updates from Day 3 of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba here at republicworld.com 
 

Updated 12:50 IST, December 16th 2024

