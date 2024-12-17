Published 06:50 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: India Cross 250 Run Mark
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 4 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane.
India and Australia as they are facing off in the third test in Brisbane, rain has played a massive role as it has led to a lot of play time in being lost. Australia are currently in the drivers seat in the test match after putting up a mammoth first innings total.
Can India make a comeback in Brisbane and take the lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the WTC Final hangs in the balance for both India and Australia.
13:29 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Stumps Called On Day 4
Stumps have been called on the fourth day as Bumrah and Akash Deep will bat for India tomorrow.
13:21 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Reach 250 Run Mark
Thanks to efforts from Bumrah and Akash Deep, India have crossed the 250 run mark.
13:14 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Close To 250 Mark
With tail enders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep on the crease, India are nearing the 250 run mark.
12:43 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Mohammed Siraj Departs
India lose their ninth wicket as Mohammed Siraj departs.
11:51 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Stops Play Again
The rain is back and play has been stopped once again.
11:51 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Cross 200 Mark
India have crossed the 200 mark due to the efforts of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja with the bat.
11:39 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Lose Reddy
Pat Cummins cleans up Nitish Kumar Reddy as India are now down by 7 wickets.
10:08 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Returns As Play Is Stopped
The rain has returned as play has been stopped once again in Brisbane.
10:08 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Ravindra Jadeja Scores Fighting 50
Ravindra Jadeja scores a fighting fifty as he brings out the sword celebration in Brisbane.
09:18 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Interfares
Game delayed due to rain.
09:18 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Lunch Is Called
Lunch has been called as India stand at 167/6.
08:17 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja Putting Up A Score
India's batters Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy seem to be going steady at the moment as India reach 167 runs.
07:55 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Cross 150 Mark
India have crossed down the 150 mark as they try to put some runs on the board.
07:53 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Departs
KL Rahul departs after scoring a fighting 84 as he is dismissed by Nathan Lyon.
07:15 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Scoring Big For India
KL Rahul is scoring big for India as he is nearing his century and chipping into Australia's lead.
06:59 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Play Resumes Again
The play has resumed again as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja try to put runs on the board for India.
06:48 IST, December 17th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rohit Departs As Rain Returns
Indian captain Rohit Sharma goes for a low score once again as rain returns in Brisbane and play is stopped.
