LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:50 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 4 Live Score & Updates: India Cross 250 Run Mark

India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 4 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Updates | Image: Republic World

India and Australia as they are facing off in the third test in Brisbane, rain has played a massive role as it has led to a lot of play time in being lost. Australia are currently in the drivers seat in the test match after putting up a mammoth first innings total. 

Live Blog

Can India make a comeback in Brisbane and take the lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy as the WTC Final hangs in the balance for both India and Australia. 

  • Listen to this article
13:29 IST, December 17th 2024

Stumps have been called on the fourth day as Bumrah and Akash Deep will bat for India tomorrow.

13:21 IST, December 17th 2024

Thanks to efforts from Bumrah and Akash Deep, India have crossed the 250 run mark.

13:14 IST, December 17th 2024

With tail enders Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep on the crease, India are nearing the 250 run mark.

12:43 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Mohammed Siraj Departs

India lose their ninth wicket as Mohammed Siraj departs.

11:51 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Stops Play Again

The rain is back and play has been stopped once again.

11:51 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Cross 200 Mark

India have crossed the 200 mark due to the efforts of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja with the bat.

11:39 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Lose Reddy

Pat Cummins cleans up Nitish Kumar Reddy as India are now down by 7 wickets.

10:08 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Returns As Play Is Stopped

The rain has returned as play has been stopped once again in Brisbane.

10:08 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Ravindra Jadeja Scores Fighting 50

Ravindra Jadeja scores a fighting fifty as he brings out the sword celebration in Brisbane.

09:18 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Interfares

Game delayed due to rain.

09:18 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Lunch Is Called

Lunch has been called as India stand at 167/6.

08:17 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Nitish Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja Putting Up A Score

India's batters Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy seem to be going steady at the moment as India reach 167 runs.

07:55 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: India Cross 150 Mark

India have crossed down the 150 mark as they try to put some runs on the board.

07:53 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Departs

KL Rahul departs after scoring a fighting 84 as he is dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

07:15 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: KL Rahul Scoring Big For India

KL Rahul is scoring big for India as he is nearing his century and chipping into Australia's lead.

06:59 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Play Resumes Again

The play has resumed again as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja try to put runs on the board for India.

06:48 IST, December 17th 2024

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rohit Departs As Rain Returns

Indian captain Rohit Sharma goes for a low score once again as rain returns in Brisbane and play is stopped.

