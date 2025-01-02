India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch The Sydney Test Live In India, UK, US & AUS?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy rivalry between India and Australia is set to resume with the fifth and final Test, scheduled to start on January 3, 2025, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). With Australia currently leading the series 2-1, this match will be a decider for both teams. A win or draw for Australia will secure their spot in the World Test Championship final, while India needs a victory to level the series, retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and keep their WTC final hopes alive.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Session Timings, Telecast Details, Venue & More

When Will The 5th India vs Australia Test Match Take Place?

The 5th Test match between India and Australia will take place on Friday, January 3 and will go on till January 7, 2025.

Where Will The 5th India vs Australia Test Match Take Place?

The 5th Test match between India and Australia will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Australia.

How To Watch The 5th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia 5th Test match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar.

How To Watch The 5th India vs Australia Test Match Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia 5th Test match live telecast via the Star Sports Network [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada].

How To Watch The 5th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the India vs Australia 5th Test match live streaming via TNT Sports 1. The live streaming will be made available via the Discovery+ app.

How To Watch The 5th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In The US?

Fans in the US can watch the India vs Australia 5th Test match live telecast via the Willow TV channel.

How To Watch The 5th India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In Australia?