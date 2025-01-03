Rishabh Pant AVERTS Injury, Cops Nasty Blow on Arm During SCG Test | WATCH VIDEO

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant averted a injury scare during the SCG Test on Friday. It happened when Australian pacer Mitchell Starc bowled a 140 kmph thunderbolt. It was fast and the bouncer was well-directed as wel. Pant could not fend it off well as it hit his arm and he was in agonising pain after it. The incident occurred in the 35th over and the team physios rushed onto the field to take stalk of what happened. Soon, after taking the treatment, Pant was back on his feet to face the next ball. Surely, he averted an injury. The bruise on Pant's arm was noticeable on the cameras. Here is the clip that Cricket Australia shared of the event on their official handle:

Unfortunately, Pant did not last long after the incident as he perished for 40 off 98 balls. He was sensible with his shot selection during the knock after facing immense heat for poor shot selection in the past.

The lunch-tea session was a slow-moving affair where India lost Virat Kohli early, and were made to work hard for their runs by a relentless Australia bowling line-up. Pant took multiple blows to his body and helmet.

Ravindra Jadeja was also watchful at the other end. He was given a reprieve on three when Steve Smith dropped his catch at slip. The post-lunch session began on a bad note for India as Scott Boland got to seam away sharply Kohli jabbed at the delivery on a fifth-sixth stump line to give a catch to debutant Beau Webster in the slips and fall for 17 off 69 balls.

